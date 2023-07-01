After Rebecca Ginn and Mari Valaoras sent their youngest children to college, the two empty nesters needed something to keep them busy.

“We’ve been friends for years and decided we wanted to start a business together, to take the ‘empty’ out of our empty nests, to help others, and to make our days feel productive,” Ginnn says.

The pair not only started one business but two! In the fall of 2022, they established The Mindful Organizers, a clutter-removal/organizing business, and this spring launched Hugs from Home Winston Salem, providing specialty gifts for Wake Forest University students.

NATURAL ORGANIZERS

After raising five children between them and running households for many years, Ginn and Valaoras have plenty to impart about making the most of your space.

The Mindful Organizers offers professional organizing and decluttering services for homes and small businesses in the Winston-Salem area. The process involves assessing, editing, sorting and organizing, as well as an array of resources for repurposing or disposing of unwanted items.

“With raising children, some very messy, we have learned that things in our home require maintenance, space and upkeep,” Ginn says. “Purging excess items is a real art, and it does more than make a space look better… It can also lift the burden of carrying and caring for the excess.”

Both Wake Forest University graduates, Ginn and Valaoras share a natural affinity for order and organization.

“We use the skills we have honed for decades,” Valaoras says with a chuckle.

They offer free consultations and have had a steady stream of projects since starting.

“Sometimes clients know exactly the direction they want to proceed, while others prefer more guidance,” Valaoras says.

They say orderly spaces offer more benefits than simply making a space look better.

“There are many scientific studies supporting the benefits of living and working in orderly surroundings,” Ginn says. “A clutter-free home leads to a clutter-free mind, improves productivity, lowers stress, expands creativity, and saves money.”

While they enjoy assisting all clients, one that they were recently able to help stands out -- an elderly woman for whom they located a special, sentimental necklace that her husband had given her. She used it as a good-luck charm when she purchased her first car on her own, but it had been misplaced for several decades.

“In the course of our work, we found the necklace, much to her surprise and delight,” Ginn says. “It was emotional and joyful for all of us.”

The duo agrees that sometimes the job is physically demanding, depending on the space that needs organizing, and some days they finish utterly exhausted, but it is always rewarding. Their goal is to stay happily busy, continuing to help others.

“One of our favorite parts of operating this business is the transformation of space,” Valaoras says. “The before versus after is remarkable.”

HUGS FROM HOME

As a Wake Forest University parent, Valaoras noticed a lack of services delivering specialty gifts to Wake students like those at some other universities, so she and Ginn started Hugs from Home Winston Salem.

“We live close to Wake Forest, so it’s an easy trip to campus,” Ginn says.

They offer custom and curated gift baskets for many occasions, including birthdays, get well, exams, rush and bid-day events, holidays and just because. They also offer flowers, balloons, baked goods and just about anything a parent requests. The gifts are hand-delivered to the student.

As Wake alumnae and with Valaoras being a Wake Forest parent, this business is a perfect fit for the pair.

“Both of us met our husbands at Wake, and we have lived in Winston-Salem for decades,” Valaoras says. “We’ve been incredibly busy all spring, and it’s brought us a lot of happiness to be back on campus.”

Hugs from Home Winston Salem serves undergraduate, graduate and medical schools.

Ginn has three daughters, ages 23, 21, and 18. One is out of college, and two are still in college. Valaoras has two children in college, a daughter, 21, and a son, 19.

Knowing what it is like to be away from your children during a special occasion, they like to think of themselves as serving as a local extension of each student’s parents when they make and deliver gifts.

“We have both always loved curating, designing, and packaging various gifts and using our creativity,” Ginn says.

They especially enjoy introducing items from local businesses to students during their time in Winston-Salem.

“This is the first time many students are away from their families on their birthdays, so to be able to deliver a gift on their special day means as much to the parents as it does to the students,” Valaoras says. “We always send a picture of the student receiving the gift to their parents, and the joyful replies from parents tells us that we are filling an important