A HEART FOR HEALTH: Chef Uses Cooking and Teaching to Help People Eat Better

“As far as dealing with the community, I never really told them to change their diets. I never said, ‘Hey you need to stop eating like this.’ I just showed them. This is what 56 grams of sugar looks like.

“They see it and they can make their own decisions. By giving them information, let them make their own decision when they’re ready. You’re just sharing the information with them,” he says.

He has a passion for working with children and senior citizens. For example, some people may have difficulty chewing food, so he helps them incorporate ways to try new items or different ways of cooking things that are easier to chew.

He likes to teach children how to prepare food. Even if they think they might dislike a dish because it’s healthy, Dickerson says, children are more likely to try something if they helped make it.

The father of five says he always tried to empower his own children to make their own decisions about food. He also tries to lead by example.

One way to be healthier is to cook at home. Although he’s not a vegetarian, Dickerson chooses more plant-based options over animal products.