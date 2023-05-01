With spring is in full swing and summer just around the corner, many of us will head outdoors.

And while we love to take advantage of the city’s many gorgeous outdoor areas, we rarely think about all the behind-the-scenes work that goes into keep these spaces clean and beautiful.

Winston-Salem is lucky to have four amazing local organizations and departments committed to that mission.

We talked with each of these organizations to learn more about their role in this mission. They each share how they do this, and the common themes of educating the public and recruiting help are at the heart of all of them.

So, next time you are out enjoying a park or nature in Winston-Salem, be sure to mentally thank these organizations. Better yet, get involved with one of them!

Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful

As the organization’s name suggests, it’s devoted to keeping our city beautiful and clean. Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful is a local affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and hosts clean-up events, beautification projects and educational activities throughout the year.

George M. Stilphen, executive director of Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful says they are able to help keep Winston-Salem clean “by mustering the force of thousands of volunteers to help cleanup up parks, streets, streams and schools during our annual spring Great American Cleanup and fall Big Sweep Cleanup events as well as our many groups who have ‘adopted’ streets, parks and streams.”

This organization helps and encourages people to take charge of beautifying their communities. They do this by providing resources, such as flower bulbs through their Flower Bed program and supplies and city staff for independent cleanups.

“Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful is a tremendous asset to Winston-Salem, and we are very blessed to have the support of the City and the citizens. But we could not do our job without the direct assistance of the many thousands of volunteers and the support of corporate and individual sponsors who provide monetary support and in-kind donations as well as volunteer support,” Stilphen says.

He says keeping outdoor spaces clean and beautiful in our city helps to create a sense of pride for everyone who works and lives here.

“In the long run it also helps to increase property values and encourages businesses to invest in our city.”

Find out more: cityofws.org/405/Keep-Winston-Salem-Beautiful

Winston-Salem Recreation & Parks Department

It should come as no surprise that the city’s Recreation & Parks Department plays a key role in keeping the city’s outdoor spaces clean and beautiful. Not only do they provide spaces for outdoor fun, but keep those areas looking great!

“We have a very hardworking maintenance team within our department that works tirelessly to keep our parks and greenways beautiful,” says Laura Tanyi, senior Special Projects Coordinator of Winston-Salem’s Recreation & Parks Department. “They mow our parks, fields, and greenways, pick up trash, tend to splashpads, install benches, and so much more.”

The staff also focuses on growing plants and trees.

“Vegetation Management helps with tending to our outdoor spaces by mowing and planting trees, flowers, and other pollinating plants. They were vital to creating the pollinator garden at The Quarry at Grant Park,” Tanyi says.

Recreation & Parks understands the importance of continually keeping these spaces clean.

“A clean space is an inviting space. When you see pictures or videos of a clean and well-maintained park, you feel more interested in checking it out.”

Beauty also comes in the form of creating fun and aesthetic playgrounds.

Did you know Winston-Salem has 48 playgrounds? Once the one at The Quarry at Grant Park is complete there will be 49! Not only is each maintained for cleanliness, but beauty shines through with each park having its own theme.

Many know Washington Park’s playground has a dinosaur theme, but not as many know the 14th Street Park has a music-themed playground.

Find out more: weplay.ws

Piedmont Environmental Alliance

From hosting the annual Earth Day Fair to being a leader in local environmental education and driving change in environmental policies in Forsyth County, Piedmont Environmental Alliance strives to make our city and world better, cleaner and more sustainable.

“Founded in 2006 with the first Piedmont Earth Day Fair, PEA works every day to educate, build community, and inspire action to create a more just, resilient, and environmentally sustainable community,” says Cornelia Barr, development associate of Piedmont Environmental Alliance.

The Earth Day Fair has an immediate impact on our city’s environment and beautification as it has a zero-waste policy. All vendors and exhibitors are required to use only materials that are recyclable, compostable, or reusable. Even food vendors must use paper plates and cutlery and cups made from compostable materials.

Education is a crucial role in how PEA keeps Winston-Salem beautiful.

“When people learn about living more sustainably and showing respect for our planet Earth, they are more likely to keep our streets and green spaces clean,” Barr says.

PEA strives to drive positive change on government policies related to the environment in Forsyth County.

“In December 2022, we worked with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to pass a resolution that calls for energy-efficient buildings, electric buses, green schoolyards, and enhanced environmental education curricula,” Barr says.

Find out more: peanc.org/

Yadkin Riverkeeper

Last, but certainly not least, it’s important to keep our major waterways clean. One organization committed to that goal is Yadkin Riverkeeper.

“YRK’s mission is to protect and enhance the Yadkin River and its tributaries and lakes, which are literally the life blood of our region,” Edgar Miller, executive director/riverkeeper of Yadkin Riverkeeper, says. “The river provides drinking water for more than one million North Carolinians and endless recreation opportunities from boating and fishing to kayaking and tubing.”

YRK helps implement its mission through sponsoring stream, river, and lake cleanups throughout the year.

The group recently collected almost 2,000 pounds of trash uring cleanups on Salem Creek and a tributary to Brushy Fork Creek in Skyland Park as part of Forsyth County Creek Week, he says.

The organization heavily relies on its members and volunteers to also help carry out its mission.

“We need members to support our clean water advocacy efforts and we need volunteers to help with paddles, organize cleanups, take water samples and staff information tables at events,” Miller says.

YRK aims to spread the word of the importance of the Yadkin River to our local environment and the threats of pollution.

“Many of our local parks and greenways feature streams and lakes. It is important that we not only keep those trash-free but also ensure the water is clean and safe for human and pet contact,” Miller says.

Find out more: yadkinriverkeeper.org/