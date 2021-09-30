A Six Pack of Oktoberfest Beer Picks

Most people know Oktoberfest center arounds German beer.

But did you know this festival originated in October 1810 in honor of the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria, who went on to be crowned as King Louis I?

What started as a five-day festival has grown to an annual two-week festival in Munich and birthed hundreds of Oktoberfest brews.

Oktoberfest beer typically a dark lager brewed to around a 5.5 to 6 % alcohol by volume.

It’s usually brewed in March and allowed to ferment slowly during the hot summer months. This is crucial to let the rich malt flavors grow.

Because of the pandemic, the official Oktoberfest in Munich is canceled this year, but there’s no shortage of amazing Oktoberfest brews.

We tapped six local beer experts to find out their favorite local Oktoberfest brews.

Here’s your Winston-Salem style Oktoberfest six pack! Danke schön!

1. Fiddlin’ Fish