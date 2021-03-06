A Voice for the Voiceless: Dr. Pam Peoples-Joyner was recognized for her work in the criminal justice system with the Criminal Justice Legacy Award.

Q: What motivates you in your work at the Winston-Salem Police Department?

A: As the Community Relations Specialist with the Winston-Salem Police Department, I assist in the development and implementation of special programs and assist in identifying sources of conflict in the community and developing resolution strategies. It’s an honor to represent women of color in the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Q: What do you hope to achieve for the community with your role?

A: I hope to impact others through my service and work in community. It’s my hope that I can give a voice to the voiceless and power to the powerless, and that my work will make a difference in the community and the lives of others.

Q? What made you interested in criminal justice?

A: In my previous role as the executive director of the Darryl Hunt Project for Freedom and Justice, I realized the true meaning of being a voice for the voiceless and realized this was a ministry. While at the Darryl Hunt Project, I led a team of dedicated staff members that was instrumental in developing strategic self-sufficiency plans for the disenfranchised. This led me to the field of criminal justice reform.

Q: What did it mean to you to win the Legacy Award?

A: To receive the distinguished Legacy Award is a great honor and I am grateful. This award represents excellence, integrity, and hard work in our community. All of my accomplishments are because of God’s goodness and I give Him all the glory. I’m truly humbled to receive this award and join the other recipients that have received this honor in years past. I am proud to leave a legacy for the next generation of girls of color in our community.”