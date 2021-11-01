Actors’ Asian Adventures Inspire Ginger Fox Cocktail Bar

THE MONEY BEETS

3/4 ounce Lime Juice

3/4 ounce Whole Farm Syrup (see recipe below)

1/2 ounce apple brandy

1 1/2 ounce bourbon

Before beginning, gather all of the ingredients and place a cocktail glass in the freezer to chill while you mix.

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker (or mason jar!) along with plenty of ice and seal the shaker.

Shake vigorously for 10 seconds.

Remove the glass from the freezer and strain the cocktail “up” (served without ice).