Algenon Cash: Supporting local restaurants also offered human connection

After moving to downtown in 2017, I quickly grew spoiled with my surrounding neighborhood. So much to do – neighborhood bars, wide-ranging eateries, outdoor events, international festivals, and the occasional parade or ballgame.

But then, all of a sudden, just over a year ago, my newfound happy life came to full stop: Like a childhood game of musical chairs, no more music, no more laughter, no more fun, and some were left without a chair. I recall walking home from picking up to-go dinner on Fourth Street – only two restaurants were open within the entire corridor.

People may describe the scene like something out of “The Waking Dead,” but I would say it harkened images of the late ‘90s, when downtown Winston looked identical after sunset. The experience was unnerving and triggered a flurry of emotions from anger to deep concern about the future of downtown.

Amenities such as having multiple restaurants nearby, late-night drink options after working long hours, or walking a date to a nearby event vanished overnight.

Of course, without these benefits, many residents considered departing the center city (including me). The emerging danger was that only a few months of lockdowns might destroy a decade or more of investment.