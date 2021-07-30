All-A-Flutter offers up-close butterfly encounters

The farm also offers an interactive nature trail where you can see the goats climb a 15-foot walk, picnic shelters for lunch, a misting pergola for cooling off on hot Carolina days and a playground with caterpillar slides and rock-climbing walls.

The gift shop offers a perfect keepsake — the Caterpillar Castle Life Cycle. This one-of-a-kind, all-natural life-cycle kit allows you to raise Monarchs at home or in a classroom and plant Milkweed, important to Monarchs’ survival, in the garden for when it’s time for their release.

“The Monarch population is almost on the endangered species list,” Nora Aker says. “It is our duty to help the population by planting host/nectar plants.”

The farm’s nectar-plant nursery raises chemical-free Milkweed and other hard-to-find perennial plants that help Monarchs thrive.

“You, too, can help the Monarch population with one plant or by installing an entire pollinator garden — our staff is happy to assist and guide you in the process,” she says.

Their innovative Coordinates for Conservation Program plants Milkweed in areas where deforestation and development have occurred, restoring this plant that’s vital to the Monarchs’ survival.

“Our farm was built on the belief that too much commercialism and industrialization of the world has led to the needless destruction of the natural habitats of many animals and insects,” Nora Aker says. “Our goals and desires are to give something back to the world and touch lives in the process.”