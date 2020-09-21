Around Town: September 2020

[Editor’s Note: As we prepared this section for press, events were vetted multiple times for cancellations and postponements, however, many, if not all, are subject to change.]
sept. 1-24
"Form/Texture/Light/Shadow" exhibition on display and online.
Mon-Fri, 9 a.m. –8 p.m. & Sat, 9 a.m. –3 p.m. The first exhibition open to the public at the Milton Rhodes Arts Center since it shuttered in March for COVID-19, “Form/Texture/Light/Shadow” features the work of Jasmine Huff, photographer, and Nannette Davis, jewelry designer. A virtual Q&A with the artists will be held on Oct. 2. Free. Arboreal Gallery, Milton Rhodes Arts Center, 251 N. Spruce St. 336-747-1416. intothearts.org.
sept. 1-29
Seed 2 Seed Farmers Market.
Tues, 10 a.m. –2 p.m. This is a year-round specialty market focusing on sustainable, small scale, non-traditional, new, and beginning farmers. Offerings include vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, mushrooms, flowers, herbs, plants, honey, and more. Farmers at this market don’t use chemical pesticides and fertilizers. Instead they focus on soil building, permaculture, and ecosystems; making their farms holistic places of feeding people real healthy foods that taste great and are safe to eat. Bailey Park, 445 Patterson Ave. Visit their website to read about the precautions the market is taking during the pandemic.
sept. 1-30
Blood donation appointments.
The American Red Cross is seeking healthy individuals who are interested in scheduling an appointment to donate blood; social distancing practices are in place and appointments are now required. To find an available appointment near you, visit redcrossblood.org.
W-S Rescue Mission donation drop-off.
The Winston-Salem Rescue Mission is currently accepting donation of items, including the following: bars of soap, vitamins, cough drops, Tylenol, canned vegetables, bottled water, potatoes, breakfast meats, and granola/granola bars. Free, contactless pick-up can be scheduled by calling 336-842-5322. wsrescue.org.
Goodwill Cares.
In an effort to better serve the community during this period of social distancing, Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina has launched Goodwill Cares, a program that offers expanded virtual employment and training services like webinars and workshops, information about local resources, and personalized phone and online support. This is a free program offered by Goodwill to help serve the community during COVID-19. Visit goodwillnwnc.org/goodwill-cares for more information.
COVID-19 meals for Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem.
Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem (RMHWS) has temporarily suspended their volunteer program due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the health and safety of their families and staff. Doing so, though, presents a number of challenges, especially for daily family meals that have historically been provided by volunteers. RMHWS is seeking gift cards to area restaurants and grocery stores as a way to help provide for their visiting families. For more information on participating restaurants and other ways to help, visit rmhws.org/covid-meals.
Virtual a/perture.
a/perture is now offering a virtual cinema allowing patrons to rent select independent films directly through their website. For more information, visit aperturecinema.com.
sept. 2-26
Cobblestone Farmers Market.
Wed, 4–6 p.m., Sat, 8:30 a.m.–noon. This all-local, producers-only market has relocated to 1001 Marshall Street as a COVID-19 precaution until further notice. On Wednesdays, folks can pre-pay an order and pickup curbside; vendors change weekly. On Saturdays, the first 30 minutes is reserved for seniors (65+) and high-risk customers; from 8:30–10:30 a.m., curbside pickup is available, and either those picking up prepaid orders or wanting to shop can do so from 9 a.m.–noon. cobblestonefarmersmarket.com.
sept. 4
DADA First Friday Gallery Hop.
7 p.m. The Downtown Arts District Association presents its First Friday Gallery Hop. Stroll the streets and enjoy artist demos, live music, and more. Parking is available for $2 at the Sixth and Cherry Street parking deck; free parking available on Liberty Street on a first come, first served basis. The event takes place on Sixth and Trade streets in Winston-Salem but the streets will not be blocked off to respect COVID-19 precautions. dadaws.net.
sept. 4-27
Krankies Grocery Store and Family Meal.
Fri, Sat & Sun, 8 a.m. –3 p.m. Krankies has reopened with limited days and hours to accommodate a virtual grocery store and limited food menu. Everything must be pre-paid online; Krankies is not accepting cash transactions at this time. Please place orders 48 hours in advance. Grocery orders can only be picked up on Saturdays. 211 E. Third St. krankiescoffee.com.
sept. 5-26
Clemmons Village Farmers Market.
Sat, 8:30–11:30 a.m. Held Saturday mornings from May through October, this farmers market offers local fruits and veggies, plants and bulbs, relishes, jams, honey, eggs, baked goods, candy, and more. Most weeks features a different special theme. COVID-19 precautions are explained on their website. Held at the Jerry Long Family YMCA, 1150 S. Peace Haven Road, Clemmons. clemmons.org.
sept. 5-27
F-45 HIIT Workouts at Bailey Park.
Sat, 8:30 a.m. & Sun, 2 p.m. F-45 Winston-Salem is excited to announce free F-45 Track workouts to the public. Now you can get a functional full-body workout while following social distancing guidelines in beautiful Bailey Park. Participants must pre-register, sign a waiver, bring own water bottle, towel, and mat, and bring dumbbells on Sundays. COVID-19 precautions are in place, including 6 feet social distancing at all times, hand sanitizer on site, and trainers will use verbal cues. Register at innovationquarter.com. Bailey Power Plant Coal Pit, 445 Patterson Ave.
sept. 6
Angelo’s Artisan Market.
Noon–5 p.m. The Fourth Annual Fall Angelo’s Artisan Market will be hosted at Wise Man Brewing. This pop-up craft fair features over 40 local and regional vendors that will be socially distanced from one another. 826 Angelo Bros. Ave. 336-725-0008. facebook.com/angelosartisanmarket.
sept. 8
Hope du Jour.
Participating and open full-service restaurants, bakeries, and coffee shops in Winston-Salem, Kernersville, Lewisville, and Clemmons will come together to support Crisis Control Ministry by donating a portion of the proceeds from the entire day. Over 140 businesses have signed up so far and proceeds benefit all Crisis Control Ministry programs and services. hopedujour.org.
sept. 9-22
Shows at the Ramkat.
The Ramkat welcomes several acts this September with respect to COVID-19 precautions. Among the lineup is An Evening with Cosmic Charlie (Sept. 19) and The Way Down Wanderers (Sept. 22). For more information, go to theramkat.com.
sept. 12
Goat yoga.
9 a.m. The Farm at Henley Hill is offering an hour-long goat yoga course with certified instructor Fontaine Gervasi; gentle goats will graze and hang with you during your workout. Bring a bottle of water, a yoga mat, and an open mind. $20. 6890 Henley Hill Dr., Pfafftown. thefarmathenleyhill.com.
sept. 19
“Mask”-Uerade Virtual Parade.
On Aug. 9, the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County launched a mask-decorating competition, and on Sept. 19, a virtual parade will be held that highlights all of the entries and names the winners. Submissions must be received and uploaded by Sept. 7 for inclusion in the parade. Cash prizes will be awarded for several categories. For more information, visit intothearts.org/mask.
sept. 19 & 20
Family-Fun Weekend at Körner’s Folly.
10 a.m. –4 p.m. Join Körner’s Folly for the 5th Annual Family Fun Day — turned into an entire weekend of activities for the whole family. Enjoy a tour of the 22-room historic house museum, complete a scavenger hunt, and engage with historic games and art activities. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers are augmenting this event to allow for social distancing and to be in line with current public health guidelines in North Carolina. $10/adults, $6/children ages 6-18, $2/children ages 3-5. Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main Street, Kernersville. 336-996-7922. kornersfolly.org.
sept. 26
Hands-On History Day.
11 a.m.–4 p.m. Experience the tools and trades of colonial Bethabara and try your hand at indigo dyeing, woodworking, and blacksmithing. Free. Historic Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road. 336-924-8191. bethabarapark.org
sept. 30
Best Life Series with Mitch Albom.
1–2 p.m. Trellis Supportive Care hosts best-selling author Mitch Albom for their fifth annual Living Your Best Life Speaker Series. After the success of “Tuesdays with Morrie” and “The Five People You Meet in Heaven,” Albom will speak on his latest book, “Finding Chika.” This memoir shares how a young orphan in Haiti changed his life and his understanding of family. This year’s registration fees have been waived but donations are greatly appreciated. bestlifeseries.org.