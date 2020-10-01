This month’s musts

oct. 8

Magical Monarchs by Jeanne Megel. Noon–1 p.m. Jeanne Megel will show attendees how to start a butterfly garden, what and where to plant, the perils and pitfalls faced by the butterfly and those who want to help them, how to locate and recognize monarch eggs, the development of the insect from egg to butterfly, and what else you can do to help the butterfly population. $2. Reservations are required. Bring your own lunch. 215 S. Main St., Kernersville. 336-996-7888. cienerbotanicalgarden.org.

Virtual book launch for A Sun Inside My Chest. 7 p.m. Award-winning poet Terri Kirby Erickson will host a free book launch on Zoom to celebrate her sixth collection of poetry, “A Sun Inside My Chest.” Kevin Morgan Watson of Press 53 and Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC are hosting the event. For every book sold between 7–10 p.m. EST, Erickson and her husband will donate $1 to Second Harvest — and Press 53 will match it. Attendees must register at Press53.com to receive the Zoom link.