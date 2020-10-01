This month’s musts

[Editor’s Note: As we prepared this section for press, events were vetted multiple times for cancellations and postponements, however, many, if not all, are subject to change.]
oct. 1
YA sci-fi/fantasy panel discussion. 7 p.m. Hear from four best-selling young adult authors, including Renee Ahdieh, Roshani Chokshi, Somaiya Daud, and Adrienne Young, as they discuss their new sci-fi/fantasy novels for teens. This event is free but registration is required. To register, visit crowdcast.io/e/YAFantasy.
oct. 1 & 2
Form/Texture/Light/Shadow exhibit and artist Q&A. Thurs & Fri, 9a.m. –8 p.m. The first exhibition open to the public at the Milton Rhodes Arts Center since it shuttered in March for COVID-19, “Form/Texture/Light/Shadow,” features the work of Jasmine Huff, photographer, and Nannette Davis, jewelry designer. A virtual Q&A with the artists will be held on Oct. 2. Free. Arboreal Gallery, Milton Rhodes Arts Center, 251 N. Spruce St. 336-747-1416. intothearts.org.
oct. 1-10
Virtual Tour De Pig. The 29th Annual Tour de Pig Bike Ride will look a little different this year as social distancing guidelines are followed in this official Lexington Barbecue Festival event. All registered participants will receive an event T-shirt and commemorative patch. Event proceeds will support The Barbecue Festival and help plan for an extra special 30th Anniversary Tour de Pig on Oct. 9, 2021. $30. barbecuefestival.com.
oct. 1-31
Tenth Annual Kernersville Oktoberfest On The Town. This year, Körner’s Folly Foundation’s annual event provides a month-long sampling event instead of the standard daylong beerfest. Participants purchase ticket voucher packages to sample some of Kernersville’s best food and drinks. Vouchers can be redeemed all month at select locations throughout Kernersville during their regular business hours (see addresses and hours of operation on each voucher). They can be redeemed all at once, or spaced out throughout the month. All event proceeds help preserve Körner’s Folly for tours and educational programs. $50/voucher. 336-996-7922. kornersfolly.org
Blood donation appointments. The American Red Cross is seeking healthy individuals who are interested in scheduling an appointment to donate blood; social distancing practices are in place and appointments are now required. To find an available appointment near you, visit redcrossblood.org.
W-S Rescue Mission donation drop-off. The Winston-Salem Rescue Mission is currently accepting donation of items, including the following: bars of soap, vitamins, cough drops, Tylenol, canned vegetables, bottled water, potatoes, breakfast meats, and granola/granola bars. Free, contactless pick-up can be scheduled by calling 336-842-5322. wsrescue.org.
Goodwill Cares. In an effort to better serve the community during this period of social distancing, Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina has launched Goodwill Cares, a program that offers expanded virtual employment and training services like webinars and workshops, information about local resources, and personalized phone and online support. This is a free program offered by Goodwill to help serve the community during COVID-19. Visit goodwillnwnc.org/goodwill-cares for more information.
COVID-19 meals for Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem. Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem (RMHWS) has temporarily suspended their volunteer program due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the health and safety of their families and staff. Doing so, though, presents a number of challenges, especially for daily family meals that have historically been provided by volunteers. RMHWS is seeking gift cards to area restaurants and grocery stores as a way to help provide for their visiting families. For more information on participating restaurants and other ways to help, visit rmhws.org/covid-meals.
Virtual a/perture. a/perture is now offering a Virtual Cinema allowing patrons to rent select independent films directly through their website. For more information, visit aperturecinema.com.
oct. 2
DADA First Friday Gallery Hop. 7 p.m. The Downtown Arts District Association presents its First Friday Gallery Hop. Stroll the streets and enjoy artist demos,live music, and more. Parking is available for $2 at the Sixth and Cherry Street parking deck; free parking available on Liberty Street on a first come, first served basis. The event takes place on Sixth and Trade streets in Winston-Salem but the streets will not be blocked off to respect COVID-19 precautions. dadaws.net.
oct. 2-4
Seventh Annual OUT at the Movies International Film Fest. Over 25 films, with three filmed right here in Winston-Salem, will be part of this year’s OUT at the Movies International Film Fest. This digital and online festival will also offer a few outdoor or drive-in movie screenings. 336-918-0902. OUTattheMovies.org.
oct. 2-30
Camera1 on SymphonyTV. 8 p.m. The Winston-Salem Symphony presents concerts from the past, accompanied by single-vantage-point video or by still images by J Farley Photography and Black Horse Studios every Friday. Free. wssymphony.org/tv
oct. 2-31
Krankies Grocery Store and Family Meal. Fri, Sat & Sun, 8 a.m.–3 p.m. Krankies has reopened with limited days and hours to accommodate a virtual grocery store and limited food menu. Everything must be pre-paid online; Krankies is not accepting cash transactions at this time. Please place orders 48 hours in advance. Grocery orders can only be picked up on Saturdays. 211 E. Third St. krankiescoffee.com.
oct. 3
Walk to End Alzheimer’s. 10 a.m. Sponsored by the National Alzheimer’s Association, this event unites families, friends, caregivers, and the community in the fight against Alzheimer’s. This year’s event will look different as no large walk will be held per se; participants are urged to walk in small groups of friends and family. Opening and Promise Garden Ceremony begins online at 10 a.m. and the “walk” begins at 10:30. Promise Garden viewing hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more details on registering or starting a team, go to act.alz.org/WinstonSalem.
oct. 3-31
Clemmons Village Farmers Market. Sat, 8:30–11:30 a.m. Held Saturday mornings from May through October, this farmers market offers local fruits and veggies, plants and bulbs, relishes, jams, honey, eggs, baked goods, candy, and more. Most weeks feature a different special theme. COVID-19 precautions are explained on their website. Held at the Jerry Long Family YMCA, 1150 S. Peace Haven Road, Clemmons. clemmons.org.
Virtual Quarry Rocks 5k. Join Special Olympics Forsyth County as they take their second annual Special Olympics County 5k and 1 Mile Fun Walk & Roll virtual this year. There will be no packet pickup this year since participants can run their own race between Oct. 3 and Oct. 31. T-shirt pick-up will be throughout Oct. 2 at the Black Phillips Smith Government Center. runsignup.com.
oct. 5-26
MusicianMoment on SymphonyTV. 8 p.m. The Winston-Salem Symphony presents Monday night opportunities to get to know WSS musicians through intimate performances and interesting dialogues from their homes. Free. wssymphony.org/tv
oct. 5-30
Shows at the Ramkat. The Ramkat welcomes several acts this month with respect to COVID-19 precautions. Among the lineup is Whitey Morgan (Oct. 17) and The Prince Project (Oct. 30). For more information, go to theramkat.com.
oct. 6
Patrick Diamond and The Incredible Joy of Collecting African American Art. 3 p.m. Bookmarks and Reynolda House Museum of American Art present an online author discussion with Patrick Diamond and his book, “The Incredible Joy of Collecting African American Art.” Registration is required by Oct. 5 in order to receive the Zoom link. Free and open to the public. reynolda-house-museum-of-american-art.ticketleap.com/patrick-diamond.
oct. 6-27
Seed 2 Seed Farmers Market. Tues, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. This is a year-round specialty market focusing on sustainable, small scale, non-traditional, new, and beginning farmers. Offerings include vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, mushrooms, flowers, herbs, plants, honey, and more. Farmers at this market don’t use chemical pesticides and fertilizers. Instead they focus on soil building, permaculture, and ecosystems; making their farms holistic places of feeding people real healthy foods that taste great and are safe to eat. Bailey Park, 445 Patterson Ave. Visit their website to read about the precautions the market is taking during the pandemic. seed2seed.org.
oct. 7-31
Cobblestone Farmers Market. Wed, 4–6 p.m., Sat, 8:30 a.m.–noon. This all-local, producers-only market has relocated to 1001 Marshall Street as a COVID-19 precaution until further notice. On Wednesdays, folks can pre-pay an order and pickup curbside; vendors change weekly. On Saturdays, the first 30 minutes is reserved for seniors (65+) and high-risk customers; from 8:30–10:30 a.m., curbside pickup is available, and either those picking up prepaid orders or wanting to shop can do so from 9 a.m.–noon. cobblestonefarmersmarket.com.
oct. 8
Magical Monarchs by Jeanne Megel. Noon–1 p.m. Jeanne Megel will show attendees how to start a butterfly garden, what and where to plant, the perils and pitfalls faced by the butterfly and those who want to help them, how to locate and recognize monarch eggs, the development of the insect from egg to butterfly, and what else you can do to help the butterfly population. $2. Reservations are required. Bring your own lunch. 215 S. Main St., Kernersville. 336-996-7888. cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
Virtual book launch for A Sun Inside My Chest. 7 p.m. Award-winning poet Terri Kirby Erickson will host a free book launch on Zoom to celebrate her sixth collection of poetry, “A Sun Inside My Chest.” Kevin Morgan Watson of Press 53 and Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC are hosting the event. For every book sold between 7–10 p.m. EST, Erickson and her husband will donate $1 to Second Harvest — and Press 53 will match it. Attendees must register at Press53.com to receive the Zoom link.
Murder & Margaritas with Rachel Howzell Hall and Hank Phillippi Ryan. 7 p.m. Bookmarks will host its second Murder & Margaritas book discussion with Rachel Howzell Hall and Hank Phillippi Ryan. This is a pay-what-you-can virtual event. The link will be sent to you once you purchase or donate at bookmarksnc.org.
oct. 9
Friday Night Live at RayLen. 5: 30–8:30 p.m. Live music will be performed at RayLen Vineyards by Tyler Millard and Emma Lee. Masks are required and no tastings are offered at this time. Bring your own wine glass or buy one for $1.50. Wraps Around the World will be on site offering food for purchase. Free. 336-998-3100. raylenvineyards.com.
oct. 10
Southern Charm at the Farm: A Virtual Shopping Experience. 9 a.m. This event is going online with over 250 artisans, collectors, and upcyclers selling a huge variety of vintage, handcrafted, antique, and repurposed items. Free. facebook.com/SouthernCharmattheFarm/
Ardmore ArtWalk. 1–5 p.m. The Ardmore Neighborhood Association presents the 2020 Ardmore ArtWalk; a safe stroll through the neighborhood with stops at participating local artists’ properties. Yard signs and maps will help attendees determine their course. Free. Rain date is Oct. 17. facebook.com/events/233072828015339.
Halloween acrylic paint class. 2–5 p.m. Hosted by Kathy’s Art Workshop, the Arts Place of Stokes offers an acrylic paint class that will get you ready for Halloween. The ‘Witches Be Crazy’ pattern will be pre-sketched onto the canvas, allowing participants to paint it their way. Beginner-level. $35. All supplies included. Social distancing procedures will be followed and masks are required. The Arts Place of Stokes. 502 N. Main St., Danbury. 336-593-8159. stokesarts.org.
oct. 15-18
Ardmore RAH. This annual 5k race winds through the Ardmore Historic District and helps raise money for Second Harvest Food Bank. This year’s virtual event includes a 1-mile fun run, a 5k, or a 10k run on a course of your choosing. For registration info, go to ardmorerah.com.
oct. 17
Tour de Llama. 8:30 a.m. This fundraiser for Samaritan Ministries features bike rides of 21, 38, and 61 miles that begin and end at Divine Llama Vineyards in East Bend. After the ride, visitors can enjoy winery tours, tastings, activities, llamas, food, and more at the farm. The cost to ride is $30 per individual. All riders must be at least 18. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. For more info, go to samaritanforsyth.org.
Goat yoga. 7:30 p.m. The Farm at Henley Hill is offering an hour-long goat yoga course with certified instructor Fontaine Gervasi; gentle goats will graze and hang with you during your workout. Bring a bottle of water, a yoga mat, and an open mind. $20. 6890 Henley Hill Dr., Pfafftown. thefarmathenleyhill.com.
oct. 18
Heart and Stroke Walk Digital Experience. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. This year’s reimagined Heart Walk will be the biggest ever as the American Heart Association brings the experience right to you. Participants can walk wherever they are. Register a team by visiting winstonsalemheartwalk.org.
oct. 26
Fourth Annual Crossnore Children’s Golf Classic. 9 a.m. The Fourth Annual Crossnore Children’s Golf Classic will support the children of Crossnore School & Children’s Home. Shotgun start at 10:15. Lunch to follow. Old Town Club, 2875 Old Town Club Road. A virtual reception will be held, TBD. For more information and to reserve your spot, contact Brandon Cathey, advancement officer, at 336-721-7600 or bcathey@crossnore.org.
oct. 28
Flying South book launch. 7 p.m. Bookmarks’ 4 on 4th Series features local writers and will kick off with a book launch for Winston-Salem Writers’ collection “Flying South.” For more information, visit bookmarksnc.org.
oct. 31
Trunk or Treat. 5–8 p.m. Triad Jeep Club and Lil Rampage will host a Trunk or Treat at Webber Automotive. Participants will be encouraged to vote on their favorite Jeep and individual costume. There will be chili for purchase and the funds will be donated to True Patriot. Webber Automotive, 10624 Old U.S. Hwy 52, Winston-Salem.
