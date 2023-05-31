Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

RiverRun International Film Festival was in full swing when I reached out to a friend of a friend to schedule a preview of this month’s Step Inside home.

“Did you know that my husband is a filmmaker?” texted Amanda Nichole Brown. “It’s what drew us back to Winston.”

When Amanda’s husband Andrew – a documentary filmmaker who has spent the last decade as a humanitarian and filmmaker in sub-Sahara Africa – had a film in RiverRun several years ago, the couple really took notice of Winston-Salem’s new look.

Amanda, who grew up in Winston-Salem and couldn’t wait to leave and see the world, says they were pleasantly surprised by all that had developed in the downtown Winston area – “the thriving art community, the bustling restaurant and brewery scene and the charming downtown neighborhoods, trails and parks.”

Working in Raleigh at the time, the couple’s shift to remote-work careers gave them flexibility to daydream about a life outside of the Capital City.

“We were in the downtown Wilmington area for a brief getaway and looking at homes in their historic area when Andrew noticed our (current) home on Zillow,” Amanda says.

Listed as a 2,242 square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath house on a quiet street in a park-like setting, the 1822 John Ackerman House’s location had a winning combination of unrivaled privacy, historic charm and a storybook setting; the perfect place to raise their two boys – Banks (now 7) and Parker (now 4).

“That evening, as we were driving back to Raleigh, we called my parents and told them we’d like to come stay with them so we could look at this house,” she says. “We loved the house immediately and were so excited to be part of a historic neighborhood like Old Salem.”

Closing on the house only months before COVID sparked lockdowns across the country, the Browns moved into their new old home overlooking our celebrated historic district and set up camp on the second floor as renovations got underway below.

Ackerman had chosen this location on what was then called “New Street” (today’s Factory Row) so he could be close to the businesses that relied heavily on his craft. As Salem’s coppersmith, Ackerman made and repaired the beer barrels for the Moravians’ brewery just up the road, Andrew says.

While the Ackerman house was never moved, it was completely demolished in 1960 and then reconstructed in 1985 to exacting detail under the supervision of Old Salem Museum and Gardens’ now retired vice president for restoration – John Larson – who lives next door.

Of course, remodeling a home in a world temporarily on ‘pause’ came with its share of frustrations, Andrew admits. Still, he says working from home more than compensated for the delays and rising costs of materials.

“It was nice to come out after a day of editing and put in some sweat equity on the property,” he says.

While the former cold storage cellar received a complete makeover for the boys, including 4-foot window wells in each of their bedrooms for easy access and escape in emergencies, their proud tattooed papa had his sights set on rebuilding the coppersmith’s workshop behind the house to use as his new studio.

Andrew credits a 1914 black and white photo of a little girl standing beside a snowman in the backyard as one of two photos in the archives that informed the workshop’s reconstruction. The filmmaker says you can see three-quarters of the story-and-a-half building with its original lean-to in the background of the photo.

Two years of back-and-forth planning with Old Salem resulted in what Andrew says is a building everyone agrees honors the original workshop. Inspired in part by that rising trend in working remotely, the workshop includes modest guest quarters beneath the studio loft where Andrew edits his films. Over the next few weeks the workshop will host the filmmaker’s co-director and crew from Kenya before they all head off to New York City for the Tribecca Film Festival, where Brown’s documentary titled “Between the Rains” is scheduled to have its world premiere.

For Amanda, her relatively recent homecoming has admittedly made her happy. When she isn’t commuting back and forth to Raleigh as a senior marketing manager, she occasionally helps her husband with messaging, positioning and strategy as his assistant movie producer. Of course, as the mother of two active boys, nothing could be sweeter than knowing they’re growing up in such idyllic surroundings.

The next project on the Browns “to do” list is rebuilding the historic property’s original wash-bake house, which they plan to use as a garage. For now, a rambling back yard is perfect for two a boys and the newest addition to the family – Penny, a 2-year-old English springer spaniel.

