At home with Lynn and Barry Eisenberg’s international art collection

Lynn and Barry Eisenberg know all too well that the pleasures of collecting and the perplexities of display go hand and hand. What good, after all, are your treasures if you can’t enjoy them daily?

So when it came time to leave their rambling midcentury ranch on Pine Valley Road for a less spacious apartment in Tar Branch Towers, the Eisenbergs reached out to a good friend who was both an art gallery owner and an interior designer – Pam McKay.

The Eisenbergs met McKay in her Banner Elk art gallery 15 years ago when they owned a condo in Sugar Mountain.

“We were winter weekenders,” Lynn says, adding that McKay’s Art Center Gallery was a favorite spot for them and their art collecting friends to visit.

When the Eisenbergs moved to a log home on the water in Twin Rivers in 2017, McKay – who was by then familiar with the couple’s impressive art collection – says she was retained to create an environment that showcased her clients’ art collection and provide a comfortable mountain haven for theicouple’s children and grandchildren. The interior designer did not disappoint.

Two years later, McKay was called on again to work her decorating magic here in Winston-Salem when the Eisenbergs decided to downsize. The couple’s new space featured a 27-foot gallery entrance hall that led to open floor plan with a southern exposure.

It’s the former residence of another art collector and the subject of a Step Insidein 2008.

Lynn fell in love with the place, especially the apartment’s “secret study” behind a bookcase in the master bedroom.

There was only one problem, Lynn says: “The space was too dark.”

Of course, McKay went to work lightening the place up: In the kitchen, dark cabinets and crème colored countertops were changed out for bright white cabinets and leathered white granite. The fireplace was covered with polished white marble slabs and a dark bookcase was replaced with a bright light box and glass shelves – the perfect place to spotlight pieces of art glass.

The interior designer also incorporated LED tape in each ceiling tray of the existing coffered ceilings and fabricated custom lighted pedestals to line the 27-foot gallery and entrance hall. McKay also placed art lights where possible to illuminate special paintings in the collection.

With the stage set, McKay and Lynn placed the collection with the couple’s favorite art pieces and family treasures strategically displayed throughout the apartment.

“Everything has a story,” says Lynn, who occasionally hosts groups of art enthusiasts to share the stories of their art collection.

That art and those stories include Harvey Littleton’s glass studio at the Penland School in the North Carolina Mountains and one of his stellar students, Dale Chihuly, named a national Living Treasure.

There’s local artist Jon Kuhn’s glass obelisks in the entrance gallery and a collection of Paul Stankard’s amazing miniature botanical paperweights sitting unpretentiously on the mantle; there is pottery by Henri Matisse’s great grandson and Asheville resident, Alex Matisse; and the hand-woven tapestries of Jon Eric Riis, whose work can be found in prominent permanent collections like the Art Institute of Chicago and the Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Museum of Art in Washington.

In the dining room, a pale blue glass chandelier by artist Pablo Soto hangs prominently over the dining room table, highlighting a stunning sterling silver punch bowl. The treasured centerpiece commemorates the first Brenner’s Children’s Hospital fundraiser and Lynn’s mother.

Other family treasures include salvaged brass lighting fixtures from the family’s salvage business and Barry Eisenberg’s favorite English knife box in the shape of a large urn.

The Eisenbergs’ latest acquisition is part of the Refugee Series created by sculpture artist Bill Brown. Created as a reaction to the global refugee crisis, the sculpture promotes awareness and encourages discussion and action. When asked to describe his feelings when creating each piece, Brown told Lynn and Barry: “The grouping expresses grace and strength of the human spirit to persevere.”

As the sun begins to set on my personal show-and-tell moment, Lynn reveals that their gorgeous apartment at Tar Branch Towers is but a temporary stopover. As much as she and her husband love their apartment there, Lynn says they have their eyes set on a new space at Arbor Acres.

When they do finally make their move, Lynn and Barry Eisenberg’s life will surely have imitated art; if it hasn’t already.

