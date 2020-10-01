Away We Go: Banner Elk is an outdoor oasis this time of year.

Visitors wind their way up to Apple Hill Farm in Banner Elk for all sorts of reasons.

Some want to see alpacas and llamas for the first time. They get excited when the animals cock their heads and offer a dewy-eyed stare. Others want to purchase socks and scarves woven with alpaca wool. Many prefer to stand at the farm’s overlook, watching the fog drift in and out of the valleys below.

The farm’s motto goes like this: Get back in touch with what’s real.

“Being on a farm, being out in nature, and seeing animals puts us back in touch with what’s real,” says Lee Rankin, owner of Apple Hill Farm. “Especially for families who’ve been inside and cooped up, the experience helps them get away from worries and uncertainties.”

Rankin and her team lead 45-minute tours of the property, stopping to observe the llamas, alpacas, pigs, donkeys, and goats. (Tours must be booked in advance at AppleHillFarmNC.com). The educational walking tours of the working farm encourage questions along the way.

But Apple Hill Farm is just one of many attractions in the small town of Banner Elk.