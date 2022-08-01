Beaufort offers Southern charm, plus tastes and tours

Novels and movies glamorize the beauty of the South with oak-lined streets and historic homes on streets lining waterfronts on the coast.

North Carolina towns are tourist favorites for their beauty and nautical lifestyles. The historic town of Beaufort is at the top of many travel national travel lists. In 2022, Beaufort got a major kudo with its ranking as the “The South’s Best Small Town,” by Southern Living magazine. Beaufort is the third oldest town in the state and is the county seat of the Crystal Coast.

Often compared to Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort is described by Southern Living as a more subdued Southern Belle town that celebrates its history, nautical lifestyle and architecture.

It is no wonder Pat Conroy, famed writer of “The Prince of Tides,” (and one-time Beaufort resident) wrote his books touting the tides and romance of coastal Carolina life.

EXPLORE ON LAND

The nautical town is as much a historical one, and uber pedestrian friendly.

Get to know the town with guided walking tours or the local favorite, the Double-Decker bus tour. On a nice, overcast summer day, I sat on the higher deck to get a bird’s eye view of the scenic town while enjoying tales of Beaufort’s colorful past. The tour touches on stories of sea captain’s homes, many dating from the 1700s.

Ghost stories are intertwined in the narration as the bus turns onto streets lined with historic homes, all with one dominant feature – the Southern porch.

Where to stay Beaufort Bed and Breakfasts: Quaint and historic bed and breakfast cottages and inns in Beaufort allow visitors to immerse themselves in historic surroundings, with the ultimate in personalized service tied up in old world charm. The Pecan Tree Inn: Built in 1866 as a Masonic Lodge, the Pecan Inn offers the quintessential Southern inn experience with breezy wrap-around porches and a 5,000-foot English flower and herb garden. Inlet Inn: As seen on The Weather Channel and “The Today Show,” this popular family-run harbor-front bed and breakfast is situated in the historic waterfront district, and minutes from the Beaufort Docks and ferry.

Streets are named for Queen Anne (after Blackbeard’s famed boat), Broad Street (the broadest in the town), Orange Street (said to have the most haunted houses). Along the way we passed the oldest AME church in North Carolina and the Old Burying Grounds cemetery, one of the oldest cemeteries in North Carolina. Surrounded by Live Oak trees, the grounds project an air of mystery.

On the tour, we passed by the North Carolina Maritime Museum, the official home for all of the artifacts discovered on the Queen Anne’s Revenge, the ship captained by the infamous pirate, Blackbeard.

Across the street from the museum is the Watercraft Center where volunteers build and restore boats to preserve The Crystal Coast’s tradition of “backyard boat-building.” The Watercraft center also is home to the “Boat in a Day” program, an opportunity for families to build and take home a six-foot boat, known locally as a Harkers’ Island skiff. History buffs will also want to check out the History Museum of Carteret County.

Colorful shops line the streets in Beaufort, touting home décor, clothes, books and the nautical life. The Beaufort Visitors Center offers fun gifts and treasures, and Scuttlebutt has gifts and books. The Beaufort Home Shoppe has nautical-themed gifts from door plagues and signs to beach shoes. It beckons all to come in with its bright, red door.

Take the Hungry Town Bike Tour on a vintage bike to pedal and nosh your way through Beaufort.

EXPLORE BY WATER

Paddling excursions range from two to four-hour guided tours through the waters surrounding Beaufort, Morehead City or Cape Lookout to full-blown eight-day paddling expeditions taking explorers up and down the coast of North Carolina.

Try Stand up Paddle from Beaufort’s waterfront and the Rachel Carson Marine Reserve with Beaufort Paddle Company (beaufortpaddle.com).

Take an eco-tour (crystalcoasttours.com) to see secluded barrier islands, remote sounds, ocean waters and the Cape Lookout National Seashore.

You can take in the beauty of Carrot Island and Taylor’s Creek, literally a boat ride away. Or, hop on the Water Bug boat tour to spot wild horses, dolphins and other wildlife (waterbugtours.com).

BEAUFORT BITES

Like any good sea town worth its salt, Beaufort has plenty of dining choices from the humble hamburger to fine dining. The view and atmosphere is king so there are no bad options.

Maybe it is the salt air but everything I tried in Beaufort was delicious. Here are some choices rated from historical, cheap eats and food with a view. For a good, old fashioned cheeseburger, head to Royal James Café where the burgers will set you back $3.

• AQUA: With a motto like “small plates, big plates, great wines.” Aqua serves dishes inspired by Spanish tapas fare -- small savory plates of food best enjoyed sitting at the bar. Twice monthly, the restaurant hosts a wine tasting. Must try: fried pimento cheese balls and duck wings.

• BEAUFORT GROCERY CO.: Located in Beaufort's Historic District, the Beaufort Grocery Company is reminiscent of a French country eatery where beautiful salads and entrées are highlighted with local seafood. Sit outside when the weather is nice.

• MOONRAKERS: King in the town with its popular rooftop dining that pairs perfectly with “coastal cuisine, sea-worthy spirits and picturesque sunsets.” Moonrakers overlooks the waterfront along Taylor’s Creek. Must try: The tropical cocktail, “The Painkiller.”

• RHUM BAR: It’s hard to beat the view at Rhum Bar, a favorite with boaters who pull up and dock while eating dinner and cocktail. Try the delicious blackened ahi tuna tacos at Happy Hour.

• BEAUFORT BAKERIES: Check out these two memorable spots. Marmalade Bakery is in a Victorian house that serves up first rate coffee, and handmade, exquisite baked goods. Try the blueberry strudel, coconut mini-pie for starters. Les Ciseaux is a hidden gem, tucked away bakery on a side street with fresh breads daily by a French baker. Must try: the chocolate croissants.

What are you waiting for? Beaufort is made for exploring during the day on land or sea. At night take a stroll through scenic streets or sit on a porch watching the sunset dip in the sky.