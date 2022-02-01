Between cat naps, Sally greets Brookstown Inn guests

Travelers have come to expect perks accommodations at inns and bed-and-breakfast that are often not found in hotels – a home cooked breakfast, ‘Happy Hour” and other extras.
What’s not expected is to be greeted by a cat.
Guests at the historic Brookstown Inn delight in the purr-fect greeting they get from Miss Sally, the resident tabby.
Since 2013, the friendly feline has greeted everyone with the same measure of interest – that is until it is time for her nap or take a stroll around the property.
One that fateful day, Sally showed up at the inn, malnourished and practically skin and bones.
General Manager and animal lover Steve Lawson took pity on the feline and took her to the vet. He learned through her implanted microchip that Sally is a West Coaster, from Washington State.
Sally’s owner lived on a farm with lots of animals, and while she loved the friendly cat, the trip was simply too far to come and retrieve the tabby.
How did Sally make the long journey?
Her owner revealed that her farm was close to a truck stop. Apparently, the wandering kitty had gotten locked inside a tractor trailer bound for Winston-Salem.
Like it or not, Sally was now a Carolina Cat.
Sally recovered and quickly made Brookstown Inn her home.
The tabby is primarily a parlor kitty and loves curling up in one of the big, plush chairs. She stays put most of the time but has a case of wanderlust from time to time (especially in warm weather). More on that later.
“It is not uncommon for people to ask for Sally when they check in at the front desk,” says Rebecca Woodcock, director of marketing. “She brings a feeling of home, a comfort level that guests like.”
Sally is known for being social, a description not often associated with felines.
At the child-friendly “Happy Hour” that sets Brookstown Inn apart, instead of wine and cheese, guests nibble on cookies and milk. Sally is a dairy fan, and on more than one occasion has dipped her nose into an unsuspecting guest’s glass of milk.
Some guests return each year, often because of Sally. The feline is also spoiled at Christmas with gifts from guests, some mailed long distance. And, her stocking is always filled each December with treats.
Prone to wander
The cat about town likes to visit nearby businesses frequently to check on the humans who work at Wake Forest’s documentary office, Visit Winston-Salem’s office and others.
On several occasions, Sally has gone missing and caused high anxiety for the Brookstown Inn staff.
On her first misadventure, Sally wandered off to nearby apartments, and in a case of mistaken identity, Sally was scooped up. Flyers were passed around the community, and two months later, Sally was returned.
The most recent case of wanderlust took place in 2019 during a summer thunder storm. Sally, who can sense rain coming, went missing.
A post was put out on PawBoost app, and after an agonizing two weeks, Sally was found. The wandering kitty is staying closer to home these days.
“Sally does not wander as much as she used to,” Rebecca says. “She seems more content to stay close to home.’
Sally has not completely hung up her walking shoes – she has her own catwalk at the back of the Inn. And she seems to have a passion for weddings – Sally has walked down the aisle with more than one bride on her wedding day.
Feline inlfuencer?
Through social media, Sally reaches far beyond the walls of the Brookstown Inn.
Her #sallycat27101Instagram account has 1,221 followers
The media-savvy feline has been recognized by national publications like U.S. News Travel (for properties who have “animals in residence” to greet guests); U.S.A. Today’s 10Best list (a four-paw review for having animals that interact with guests and help reduce travel stress), and other accolades.