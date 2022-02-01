Between cat naps, Sally greets Brookstown Inn guests

On several occasions, Sally has gone missing and caused high anxiety for the Brookstown Inn staff.

On her first misadventure, Sally wandered off to nearby apartments, and in a case of mistaken identity, Sally was scooped up. Flyers were passed around the community, and two months later, Sally was returned.

The most recent case of wanderlust took place in 2019 during a summer thunder storm. Sally, who can sense rain coming, went missing.

A post was put out on PawBoost app, and after an agonizing two weeks, Sally was found. The wandering kitty is staying closer to home these days.

“Sally does not wander as much as she used to,” Rebecca says. “She seems more content to stay close to home.’

Sally has not completely hung up her walking shoes – she has her own catwalk at the back of the Inn. And she seems to have a passion for weddings – Sally has walked down the aisle with more than one bride on her wedding day.

Feline inlfuencer?

Through social media, Sally reaches far beyond the walls of the Brookstown Inn.

Her #sallycat27101Instagram account has 1,221 followers