Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Field hockey and rugby are among many fun sports that might not be as widely known to some children.

But thanks to Beyond Sports, the foundation for NC Fusion, students at schools like Kimberly Park Elementary School get to try them out. Beyond Sports provides free recess/sports clinics at Title I schools, introducing students to a variety of sports.

WANT TO HELP? For information about Beyond Sports, the foundation for NC Fusion, or to donate or volunteer, call 336-253-1413 or visit beyondsportsnc.com.

“The services have been great,” Principal Diamond Cotton says. “They work closely with our parent and community engagement coordinator and our PE teacher, and the students enjoy the programs.”

Founded in 2021 by Micheala Amidon and Mike Kennedy, Beyond Sports’ mission is to support Title I students in third through eighth grades in sports and academics.

“We believe introducing children to sports at a younger age connects them to social and physical activity that provides valuable skills that will carry them through life,” Amidon says.

The organization started out serving three schools and has grown to helping 15 Title I schools in Forsyth and Guilford counties. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has 48 Title I schools out of 81 public schools.

“Each school is a little different, and as we continue to learn, we are ever-evolving to meet the many needs,” Amidon says.

In elementary schools, Beyond Sports hosts sports clinics during third through fifth graders’ recess time, and assists with field days, field trips and other special events. They help middle schools by holding pre-season clinics and providing new and gently used equipment, mentorship for coaches and game-day volunteers. They also offer scholarships to children who want to play with area sports teams and organizations.

Beyond Sports joined NC Fusion in 2023 to serve as its foundation.

“This allows us to work together to improve athletic accessibility and equity in our underserved communities,” Amidon says.

NC Fusion is a nonprofit serving the Triad by providing sports programs for youth and adults.

Amidon and Kennedy both have/had children who attend/attended Title I schools and both coached at Title I schools.

“We saw firsthand the differences in the athletic experience at Title I schools versus schools that were not,” Kennedy says.

Both believe that participation in school-based athletics has many short- and long-range benefits.

“Unfortunately, not all students have access to play and not all schools have adequate equipment and apparel,” Kennedy says. “The reality is Black and brown schools and communities are undeniable impacted more than affluent white schools.”

Recess clinics last six weeks, with a new sport taught each week.

“Our hope is that they will find a sport they like and ultimately want to play in a team environment,” Amidon says.

Amidon and Kennedy hope that the offerings instill a lifelong passion for exercise and healthy activities.

As the school year was winding down, Beyond Sports partnered with several schools, including Cook Elementary in Winston-Salem and Washington Montessori Elementary in Greensboro, to offer field days.

“Many schools have not been able to have field days in the past, and we wanted to find a way to engage the student body with a fun, exercise-filled end-of-the-year celebration,” Kennedy says.

They offer nine to 10 stations with games such as tug of war, soccer, volleyball, sack races, kickball, water station relays, and track and field activities. Community volunteers and students from some of the local universities help.

“The students love connecting with the many volunteers, especially the college students,” Kennedy says.

Beyond Sports has been helping Washington Montessori for three years, providing recess/sports clinics, donating recess equipment, sharing information about camp opportunities and financial support and taking students on field trips to learn about jobs related to sports.

“Beyond Sports is part of the very fabric of our school,” Principal Paul Travers says.

Their goal is to ultimately partner with all the Title I schools in Forsyth and Guilford counties, and open a supply warehouse where teachers, athletic directors and coaches can get free new and gently used athletic equipment.

“We ultimately want to make school fun and provide an outlet that will give each child an opportunity to participate in sports,” Kennedy said.