Beyond sweet potato pies

Autumn makes me think of sweet potatoes.

The new crop comes into markets in September and October, and you’d be forgiven if you believe that newer and fresher is better. That’s not the case with sweet potatoes. When the tubers are fresh, or new, their starch content is higher, and starches are complex sugars. So, when aged, those starches are broken down into simple sugars.

Farmers will cure sweet potatoes (heating them for a period of time with controlled humidity) before they come to market. This amps up their sweetness a bit but mostly serves to make the tubers storable for up to a year. Only Mother Nature and Father Time can truly coax the beguiling sweetness from a sweet potato.

North Carolina has been the No. 1 sweet potato-producing state in the United States for over 50 years. If you want to cook with the seasons while living in this state, having a few recipes up your sleeve is a good idea.

For most of my life, I ate sweet potatoes only when baked into a pie or baked into a Thanksgiving casserole with marshmallows and maraschino cherries.

The first fine-dining restaurant I worked in taught me how to peel, cut and roast sweet potatoes and top them with a buttery caramel sauce; I never looked back. I have prepared countless sweet potato dishes since then and even published recipes for a few more.

I’ve enjoyed serving and eating sweet potato hash browns, sweet potato hushpuppies, sweet potato pancakes and waffles; but my favorite preparation right now is crispy sweet potato chips, seasoned with a touch of salt and shichimi togarashi (a Japanese spice blend with citrus and chile).

Each year, as autumn nears, I ask around the farmers markets to discover which varieties have been planted this go-round. I’m always looking for Beauregards, but I’m told they don’t do well in North Carolina. They are better suited to Louisiana’s climate. Evangelines and Covingtons are good substitutes; their skins are thick enough to cause them to steam internally and cook evenly when roasted in their jackets.

I try to avoid Carolina Rubys — they are thinner skinned and drier; I just don’t know the best application for their particular attributes. Purple sweets are a novelty that I just don’t love. White sweet potatoes are a delight, but I have trouble finding them consistently. I really enjoyed cooking the O’Henry variety.

A friend of Lumbee descent told me that eating doesn’t get any better than the simple pleasure of a sweet potato roasted in the coals of a dying fire. As much as I love cooking with wood and smoke and North Carolina vegetables, I have to agree.