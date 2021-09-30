Brace Yourself! Orthodontia Helps Adults put Their Best Smile Forward

When Alan Miller decided to have orthodontic work done a few years ago, he had no idea how it would benefit him beyond the cosmetic improvement to his teeth.

“I grind my teeth, so my teeth were very flat in the back,” he says. “And in the process of having the orthodontics done, my back teeth were tipped a little bit so they’re sharp. Now I can chew things better, and that has helped my ability to digest my food.”

For adult patients like Miller, the benefits of orthodontia work can be transformative, from how their mouth feels and chews to how they look and feel about themselves.

“We have some people who come in who don’t even want to smile because they were so embarrassed,” says Dr. Sarah Shoaf, orthodontist, Salem Smiles Orthodontics. “And when we get them into treatment, it’s like a miracle transformation — they smile a lot, they’re more outgoing, they interact with people.”

And while braces and other orthodontics once were mostly associated with teenagers, more adults are choosing to have procedures to perfect their smile. According to the American Association of Orthodontists, one in four orthodontic patients is an adult. Many of those patients were unable to get braces as a kid, so they choose to improve their teeth now that they’re adults.