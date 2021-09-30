Brookberry Farm Kitchen Remodel Gives Busy Family a Refreshing Sense of Calm

I was warned and asked to forgive the mess.
Two 12-year-old girls are baking cookies in the Culley family’s long-awaited and newly renovated kitchen. I imagine a pair of flour-faced girls in chocolate smudged aprons, a sink piled high with battered bowls.
Instead, I walk in on an imaginary ballet in progress. Emerson Culley glides around the kitchen and its island of snow white quartz, an aspiring ballerina as bright and joyous as the space her dance seemed to celebrate.
Her friend and baking partner, Hope, is busy adding vanilla extract to their cookie recipe. With a faint whiff of almonds in the air, I’m instantly and momentarily brought back to the holidays of my youth.
Emerson’s mom and dad, Joni and Chris Culley, are healthcare professionals with Novant — she an anesthetist at the women’s center at Forsyth Hospital and he a physician assistant in cardiothoracic surgery.
When the children were sent home for virtual school last year, the pandemic didn’t allow the couple to scale back their careers.
The couple knew when they purchased their home in Brookberry Farm two years ago that they would update their kitchen at some point, Joni Culley says, but what began as an exercise in patience and planning soon became a lockdown-induced craving for change.
With “no space for teamwork!” both busy parents wanted to create a space where they could gather freely and comfortably with their three daughters — dancer Emerson (recently turned 13), the more acrobatic Olivia (9) and the creative Katie Jane (6).
“Functionality was lacking, particularly the old island [which] allowed for only one person to do prep cooking or to do the dishes.”
On the aesthetics side, the Culleys preferred a neutral palette – “a lighter, brighter space” — to drown out the “extra color” of their professional lives in favor of a kitchen of “calm.”
Like her daughter, Joni had some improvised choreography of her own when it came to the design of their new kitchen. She wanted an eco-friendly, locally-sourced kitchen that would keep as much as possible out of the landfill and minimize the carbon footprint that projects like these are notorious for.
When Joni looked into donating their stainless steel appliances to Habitat for Humanity, she also learned that Habitat offers a kitchen “decon” service – free of charge — in which trained volunteers carefully remove cabinets and countertops to resell in one of their area ReStores.
The proceeds generated by each “pre-loved” kitchen supports Habitat’s mission of building strength, stability and self-reliance in partnership with local families in need of decent and affordable housing – a need compounded by the pandemic.
“Our hearts felt so full on many levels about this part of the of the renovation process,” Joni says. “We were thrilled to learn our kitchen could have a second life in another home.”
Keeping things local was another important aspect on the Culleys’ checklist and ultimately led them to Marsh Cabinets and kitchen designer Jennifer Plemmons.
“Working with Jennifer and Marsh was a no brainer for us,” says Joni, who proudly points out that their new cabinets were manufactured just down the road in High Point with lumber harvested in South Carolina.
Joni appreciates that her family can gather freely and comfortably in their new kitchen these days. She loves the fact that her youngest can work on school assignments or crafts at the island while her oldest bakes between dance moves and her middle daughter can be seen from the window practicing back walkovers and cartwheels in the backyard.
“There is a new, relative calmness when we return home from the craze of our day to day life,” says Joni with a sigh. “And we could not be happier.”