Brookberry Farm Kitchen Remodel Gives Busy Family a Refreshing Sense of Calm

With “no space for teamwork!” both busy parents wanted to create a space where they could gather freely and comfortably with their three daughters — dancer Emerson (recently turned 13), the more acrobatic Olivia (9) and the creative Katie Jane (6).

“Functionality was lacking, particularly the old island [which] allowed for only one person to do prep cooking or to do the dishes.”

On the aesthetics side, the Culleys preferred a neutral palette – “a lighter, brighter space” — to drown out the “extra color” of their professional lives in favor of a kitchen of “calm.”

Like her daughter, Joni had some improvised choreography of her own when it came to the design of their new kitchen. She wanted an eco-friendly, locally-sourced kitchen that would keep as much as possible out of the landfill and minimize the carbon footprint that projects like these are notorious for.

When Joni looked into donating their stainless steel appliances to Habitat for Humanity, she also learned that Habitat offers a kitchen “decon” service – free of charge — in which trained volunteers carefully remove cabinets and countertops to resell in one of their area ReStores.