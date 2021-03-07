Building generational wealth.

Their work with women in financial crisis has exposed the severe lack of education available on the subject for this demographic.

“Women are leading in student loan debt over men. It takes them longer to get down the path because many have children and may have to stop working,” Caldwell-George says. “When they are the sole person that takes care of their family and financial burdens — while also facing inequality in pay; [women] can be behind from the gate. There are just more challenges that women face.”

But despite these setbacks, there IS help to be found.

Kathy Cissna, who serves as the chairman of the board for Financial Pathways for the Piedmont after 40 years of working in finance, is passionate about financial education because of the difference it makes.

“People don’t know how much help is out there. Financial freedom is not about wealth or the biggest salary; it’s having enough knowledge about how things work and having control over your finances,” she says. “You too can do this. It is never too early. It is never too late. And it is not too hard.”

As far as Caldwell-George and Cissna are concerned, there are no limits.

“There is a community of women who WILL support you. Chart out your path and take the steps,” Caldwell-George says. “The future is female.”