Inside the sleek modern building off Coliseum Drive sits a gray and dowdy looking ledger. A thick ledger, as thick as a stack of five King James Bibles.

It traces the heart of Frank L. Blum Construction’s earliest days: the credits and debits for the homes of the powerful, industrial buildings of big employers and schools for the city’s children dating to the 1920s.

It’s the symbolic cornerstone of a local business that has survived for 100 years – through the Great Depression, a world war, shifting trends and explosive growth. Throughout, CEO Mike Lancaster will tell you, the company has maintained its low-tech flavor in a business that is now as dependent on software engineers as it is on brick-and-mortar site work.

The builder of landmark educational buildings and medical centers can show you the banks of computer servers that power its design work. But Lancaster says the company’s tradition boils down to a handshake.

“You’ve got to be technically really good at what you do or people don’t ask you back,” he says. But perhaps most important, is “building strong relationships, unwavering relationships. I’m a big believer that those are built face-to-face. It’s actually written in our core values that written communication builds obligation; face-to-face communication builds relationships.”

* * *

Frank L. Blum came from the Midwest to Winston-Salem during the decade after the city was founded in 1913 to work on R.J. Reynolds High School with one of the companies building the showplace institution.

Not long after working on that project, Lancaster says, Blum decided he wanted to stay here and started his own construction company. And, not surprisingly, its first project was an extension of the high school – the tunnel that links the main campus under Northwest Boulevard with the school gyms across the street.

During the 1920s, ‘30s and ‘40s, Blum built a mix of residential, public and commercial projects.

The “Who’s Who” of the city came to Blum to build their houses in Buena Vista on the hills outside downtown.

Lancaster recently saw a listing on Zillow that said “Built by Frank L. Blum.”

The defining moment for the company came in the 1950s, however, when it was asked to be one of three contractors to build Wake Forest College, which was moved west from the town of Wake Forest to property off Reynolda Road.

Blum built the first women’s dormitory in 1953 and also the power plant for the college. That led to work at Salem College, the Children’s Home and other prominent projects.

It’s all in that thick ledger, hand written, a meticulous chronicle of the company’s growth and influence.

* * *

It was going so well. Then Blum died suddenly of a heart attack on a golf course in 1954, creating the company’s first major crisis, one that defined its future.

Blum was the company’s sole owner, and his widow and daughter knew little about managing the major projects the company was handling.

Jim Hancock, a young company executive, was selected – with some caution by the Wachovia Bank trustee who oversaw the company – and he and other executives bought and managed the company.

“It would never happen today. Wachovia would never let, you know, some 30-year-old guy (buy it). And so they banded together, bought the company out of the Wachovia trust, and off they went,” Lancaster says.

Hancock did not lack confidence, and he had one other thing going for him – the Blum name, a brand that had become synonymous with Winston-Salem’s success in business.

Through the 1970s, Hancock saw the company grow and prosper and by the early 1980s, his son Drew came to work for the company.

And soon, Drew and family members of other executives bought the majority of the company and became the third generation to carry on the Blum name.

Experts on family businesses will tell you it’s rare for a company to survive the death of a founder, much less to grow and prosper through three generations of ownership. But when Drew Hancock took over, the company was headed for still more growth.

* * *

Though long known as one of Wake Forest’s founding builders, Blum went decades without working for the university. By the 1980s, Blum had worked for other colleges, built major medical centers and continued to do commercial work for industries including Krispy Kreme and institutions such as Ardmore Baptist Church, whose sanctuary is a dominant landmark on Miller Street.

In 1988, Wake Forest was the host of a presidential debate between candidates Vice President George W. Bush and Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis.

“They called us in a panic and asked if we could take the pews on the second balcony at Wait Chapel, take them all out and build these platforms for the media,” he says.

Years later, after doing several smaller projects, Blum was tapped in the early 2000s to build the nearly $80 million Deacon Tower, the first major transformation of what is now Truist Field, the university’s football stadium.

Now, Blum’s reach has expanded far beyond Winston-Salem.

Lancaster represents the fourth generation, having taken the reins after the recent retirement of Drew Hancock.

“We’re working from Wilmington to Cashiers right now with projects,” he says.

* * *

As the state has grown, so has Blum’s reach and influence.

“As we got better, the market demanded that we get bigger, and so we got bigger from a geography reach, and that’s been important from a stability standpoint,” Lancaster says.

A diversified statewide portfolio has helped the company mirror the explosive growth from Charlotte to the Triangle.

In 2003, Lancaster says, the company was doing $30 million worth of business a year. And it did not do any work outside Winston-Salem.

“It was like pulling teeth if you ask somebody to go to Greensboro,” he says.

In 2022, the company did $400 million in business.

Its core businesses are medical, educational and senior care, Lancaster says. And it’s competing with major national firms on all those projects.

During the COVID pandemic, the company never missed a day of work under new safety protocols.

But the business pipeline temporarily dried up as projects, especially educational and medical, were put on hold.

The staff may have shifted duties, and executives may have gone back into the field to stay occupied. But core staff was not laid off, he says.

And the company kept its footing until it could regain its health in 2022 and 2023.

Now Blum is a statewide force that’s using computer technology to set up projects that were not even a dream 30 years ago. In the past decade, it has opened offices in Asheville, Greensboro, Raleigh and Charlotte.

“We still have a labor shortage, and people think of construction like dirty boots,” Lancaster says. “We’re not. We’re not cowboys, we’re astronauts.”

