Bunker Dogs improv group relishes ‘living in the moment’

In the midst of an issue devoted to pets, we thought it would be fun to focus on a different kind of dogs – Bunker Dogs, the Winston-Salem improv comedy group.
The group got its start more than 10 years ago as part of "Comedy Potluck" in the Community Arts Café on Fourth Street, with a show that mixed stand-up, sketch comedy, and improv.
That's where Bunker Dog co-founders Alexander Stone and Brittany Cannino first met onstage.
"The first time we really spoke to each other was when I was going up to be a knight in an improv scene about King Arthur," Stone explains. "The scene was already taking place, and Britt caught me before I walked on and asked if she could be my horse. So I rode her onto the stage, and we've been a team ever since then."
Comedy Potluck ended when Community Arts Cafe closed its doors. Many troupe members went their own way, and Bunker Dogs gradually formed from new members and veterans of the previous group.
Their first show was at the Krankies performance space in 2016.
The name of the improv troupe dates back to World War II. "Bunker Dogs" were dogs used to help clear out bunkers, send messages and sniff out mines and explosives. The comedians took inspiration from the fearless enthusiasm of the pooches.
"These dogs went running into danger wholeheartedly and were loyal to the soldiers they served alongside," Stone says.
"In a way, our name pays homage to these dogs that were thrust into chaos with no understanding of what was happening and is a reminder to each of us that even though we are stepping into chaotic moments onstage, as long as we trust each other and work as a unit, it will all come together," he says.
Additional members of the group include Skip Long, Alex Francis, Ken Ashford, Eric Howdy, Zo Myers, Suzanne Vaughan, Hayley Hansen, Dave Wils, and coach Katie Carson-Groner, and they occasionally hold auditions for prospective new members.
"Each member of our troupe is a unique performer that brings a different skill set to the troop," Stone says. "I think what I love about our troupe is that it's a group of individuals that would never have met under any circumstance other than improv.
"As different as we all are, we try to come together and form one cohesive unit that looks silly for an audience's enjoyment."
Asked what drew him to improv specifically as opposed to other types of comedy, Stone was introspective.
"Improv is special because it is the art of living in the moment," he said. "Each scene is a kind of conversation on stage with a fellow performer about a topic that is suggested by the audience. With a set of improv rules and a shared sense of humor we can hopefully make that conversation appear as a scene."
With theater and stand-up, there is a lot of preparation involved, he says, "but improv is solely about trying to be present and having fun with your scene partner. Because it's all made up on the spot, we get to share uniquely funny experiences with each other and the audience that is based solely on each moment and what we are all feeling on that night."
During the pandemic, the troop had to find creative ways to practice their comedy and support each other.
"We did a few months of weekly Zoom practices or at the very least check-ins," says Cannino, now Brittany Stone. "Those somewhat fizzled because of probably obvious factors with the stress of the year, but we did keep in communication consistently to make sure we were all OK just as humans.
"Zoom definitely was hard to actually practice," she says. "Improv is so organic and needs that in-person give and take, and we understood that at a certain point, so most of the time we would chat about the future of the troupe and how we felt about it all and just kept going with what we could do."