Bunker Dogs improv group relishes ‘living in the moment’

"These dogs went running into danger wholeheartedly and were loyal to the soldiers they served alongside," Stone says.

"In a way, our name pays homage to these dogs that were thrust into chaos with no understanding of what was happening and is a reminder to each of us that even though we are stepping into chaotic moments onstage, as long as we trust each other and work as a unit, it will all come together," he says.

Additional members of the group include Skip Long, Alex Francis, Ken Ashford, Eric Howdy, Zo Myers, Suzanne Vaughan, Hayley Hansen, Dave Wils, and coach Katie Carson-Groner, and they occasionally hold auditions for prospective new members.

"Each member of our troupe is a unique performer that brings a different skill set to the troop," Stone says. "I think what I love about our troupe is that it's a group of individuals that would never have met under any circumstance other than improv.

"As different as we all are, we try to come together and form one cohesive unit that looks silly for an audience's enjoyment."

Asked what drew him to improv specifically as opposed to other types of comedy, Stone was introspective.