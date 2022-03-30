Business is Blooming: Daily Basket Offers Regional Plants, Produce and Products

As you first walk through the front door of Daily Basket in Germanton, you're greeted with a friendly hello – and an impressive array of foods, drinks, treats, dry goods and more from local and regional vendors.

Outside, there's an equally impressive garden area, with plants and flowers from Stokes County greenhouses and other area farms, plus planting equipment.

Think of it as a new take on an Old Country Store.

Founded in October 2018, Daily Basket specializes in local products rarely found at all in – or tucked away in one corner of – bigger grocery stores.

It's a great way to shop local and support small businesses in one convenient location. And true to its name, it carries an assortment of gift baskets.

"We wanted to bring a farmer's market-style experience to residents and tourists in our county," says co-owner Tiffany Montgomery. "We noticed local farmers and consumers were traveling to Winston-Salem or Greensboro to buy or sell local products, and we wanted to offer an outlet for that closer to home. It was important to us to capture the old-time feel of local grocers we remembered from our childhoods, but we wanted to be modern enough to appeal to all ages."

She, her husband, Miles Montgomery, and their business partner, Alex Younts, were all born and raised in the Walnut Cove area. All three moved away for college and to start careers but eventually migrated back to the area.

DAILY BASKET Address: 3561 NC 8 and 65 Hwy in Germanton Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-4 Sundays Information: dailybasket.co, 336-969-5525, or go to their Facebook page

The mission statement of the store, she says, is "to provide quality products for our customers. We are community-focused with a local-first priority on farmers and vendors. We believe it's the little things that count, and that shopping here should be a unique experience."

The store carries produce and seasonal plants from local farms and much more, from Anne's Old Fashioned in Ayden to Y'All Sauce in Winston-Salem and plenty in between.

There's raw local honey from hives in Stokes and Forsyth counties; baked goods including such familiar names as Winston-Salem favorites Camino Bakery and Dewey's; and flavorful sauces including Raleigh's Bone Suckin' barbeque sauces and Old Mule BBQ from Columbus.

And, of course, there are plenty of adult beverages to choose from, including Old North State Winery, Younts Wine Farm, Birdsong Brewing, New Belgium and Winston-Salem's own Foothills Brewing.

Non-alcoholic drink options include another Winston-Salem company, Sunshine Beverages, as well as Black Powder Coffee from Mooresville and glass-bottle drinks.

Cheeses include Goat Lady Dairy from Climax, pimento cheese from Kernersville's Musten & Crutchfield, and hoop cheeses from Ashe County Cheese in West Jefferson.

The store's goals, Tiffany Montgomery says, are:

• To support and promote local farmers and proprietors.

• To promote food awareness and farm-to-table concepts.

• To attract and retain resident and visitor spending in Stokes County.

• To positively influence a community-first mindset.

"We began by working with people we knew locally and also reached out to small businesses that we admired," she says. "As we built those relationships, that led to new relationships across the region and state. Over time, we built an inventory that showcases a unique and diverse product selection with about 85 to 90 percent of it being made or sourced from North Carolina."

"We have a community-first approach with our farmers and shoppers alike," Miles Montgomery says.

Spring is their busy season, he says; the garden area was part of a hardware store in the same location when they took over.

"The building has a rich history in Germanton; it's been a mercantile in the community for 70-plus years."

During spring, much of their business is driven by bedding plants and vegetable plants. In summer the focus shifts to the vegetable harvest and back to plants in the fall, as well as ornamental pumpkins, Christmas trees and wreaths, and a heavy focus on gift baskets for the gift season.

They plan to expand and add a deli in the near future to support their grocery section.

"Our community is great," he says. "Everyone around us has shown us nothing but support since the day we opened. They've supported us time and time again."

VENDORS Here's an extensive list of vendors often featured at Daily Basket. Some items are seasonal, and supply varies. FARMS Armstrong Artisan Farm (Walnut Cove) Buffalo Creek Dairy (Germanton) Goat Lady Dairy (Climax) Freeze Farm (Germanton) Homeland Creamery (Julian) HOP (Honest Open Permaculture) Farm (Germanton) Leonard’s Orchard (Cana, Va.) Mabe's Berry Farm (Walnut Cove) Marshall Farm (King) Mitchell Hills & Hollers Meats (Walnut Cove) Norms Farms (Charlotte) Provision Family Farm (Clemmons) Perry Lowe Orchards (Moravian Falls) Shelton Farms Beef (Madison) Various raw, local honeys from Stokes and Forsyth counties. FOOD ITEMS AND DRY GOODS 1in6 Snacks (Raleigh) A Full Measure prepared meals (Advance) Anne's Old Fashioned (Ayden) As Good As It Gets salsa (Germanton) Ashe County Cheese (West Jefferson) Bertie County Peanuts (Windsor) Black Powder Coffee (Mooresville) Bone Suckin' sauces (Raleigh) Camino Bakery (Winston-Salem) Defining Desserts (King) Devil's Foot canned drinks (Asheville) Dewey's Bakery / Salem Kitchen (Winston-Salem) Musten & Crutchfield (Kernersville) Old Mule BBQ (Columbus) Pasta and Provisions (Charlotte) Roots & Branches (Asheville) Tru South Biscuit Company (Monroe) Sunnyside Ice (Winston-Salem) Sunshine Beverages (Winston-Salem) Y’all Sauce (Winston-Salem) loose old-fashioned candy in barrels BREWERIES AND WINERIES Chateau Morrisette (Floyd, Va.) Old North State Winery (Mt. Airy) Younts Wine Farm (Walnut Cove) Appalachian Mountain Brewery (Boone) Aviator Brewing Company (Fuquay-Varina) Birdsong Brewing Co (Charlotte) Carolina Brewing (Chapel Hill) Catawba Brewing Co (Morganton) D9 Brewing Co (Lake Norman) Devil's Foot (Asheville) Foothills Brewing (Winston-Salem) Green Man (Asheville) Highland Brewing (Asheville) Nantahala Brewing Company (Bryson City) New Belgium Brewing (Asheville) New Sarum (Salisbury) Oskar Blues Brewery (Brevard) OTHER PROVISIONS Gravelly Hill Essential Oil Soaps & more (Danbury) Charlie Soap (Madison/Mayodan) Bruce Julian grocery items (Charlotte) Carolina Cooker cast iron pots and cookware (Garner)