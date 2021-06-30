Carroll Leggett: Can’t cook for one? I did, for 60 days straight

It is hard for me to conceal an eye roll when I hear someone say, “You just can’t cook for one.”

For sure, you must have some elemental cooking skills. I developed those early by watching and asking questions as two great cooks in my life, my mother and Aunt Stella, busied themselves in the kitchen preparing family meals or putting together the “big feeds” for the whole clan on holidays.

Retired Winston-Salem attorney, gourmand, barbecue aficionado and cookbook author Jim Early made an observation is his book, “Reflections,” that has stuck with me. Jim said even as a kid he was determined to be independent and he knew that for anyone, regardless of gender, to be truly independent they had to know how to cook. So he pestered the folks in the kitchen at his house to teach him essentials that have served him well.

You can’t cook what you don’t have with pots and pans that don’t exist. Good kitchens evolve. The top of my refrigerator is covered in cast-iron cooking utensils, from my mother’s aged skillet to heavy flea-market frying pans – one of which, I fear, may tumble off and be the death of me.