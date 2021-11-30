Celebrating Culture: Kwanzaa is ‘like a big love fest,’ Dana Suggs says

Dana Suggs didn’t think twice about inviting friends to a Kwanzaa party in Winston-Salem back in 1993.

Suggs, who moved to Winston-Salem that year, grew up in New York and had celebrated Kwanzaa her whole life.

“Boy, did that stir up some controversy, through some of my husband’s friends, because they had never heard of it,” she says. “And for a lot of people, it’s like ‘What is that? Is that something that’s supposed to take the place of Christmas?’”

Kwanzaa is a cultural celebration, not a religious one, Suggs says. It just happens to start the day after Christmas.

It’s the perfect timing for Christians, says Suggs, who has always celebrated both holidays.

“After you’ve celebrated such a joyous occasion of the birth of Christ, you keep that feeling of joy by now celebrating (your culture) for the next seven days.”

The seven-day Kwanzaa celebration spotlights one principle each day, lighting a candle in honor of that principle.

Its founder, Maulana Karenga, picked Swahili words and concepts for the holiday because Swahili is one of the easiest and most-used African languages, Suggs says.