Celebrating Culture: Kwanzaa is ‘like a big love fest,’ Dana Suggs says

Dana Suggs didn’t think twice about inviting friends to a Kwanzaa party in Winston-Salem back in 1993.
Suggs, who moved to Winston-Salem that year, grew up in New York and had celebrated Kwanzaa her whole life.
“Boy, did that stir up some controversy, through some of my husband’s friends, because they had never heard of it,” she says. “And for a lot of people, it’s like ‘What is that? Is that something that’s supposed to take the place of Christmas?’”
Kwanzaa is a cultural celebration, not a religious one, Suggs says. It just happens to start the day after Christmas.
It’s the perfect timing for Christians, says Suggs, who has always celebrated both holidays.
“After you’ve celebrated such a joyous occasion of the birth of Christ, you keep that feeling of joy by now celebrating (your culture) for the next seven days.”
The seven-day Kwanzaa celebration spotlights one principle each day, lighting a candle in honor of that principle.
Its founder, Maulana Karenga, picked Swahili words and concepts for the holiday because Swahili is one of the easiest and most-used African languages, Suggs says.
The principles are: Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity) and Imani (faith).
Suggs’ first local Kwanzaa party turned out to be a moving and memorable experience, with each of seven couples focusing on and sharing one principle. The gathering included poetry, dance and song, she says.
Suggs has played a role in citywide Kwanzaa celebrations, including serving as its chairwoman.
This year’s Citywide Kwanzaa celebration will be a combination of virtual and hybrid, says Cheryl Harry, founding director at Triad Cultural Arts, which coordinates the city events. Learn more at triadculturalarts.org.
Unlike Black History Month, Suggs says, Kwanzaa celebrates African a culture, “a culture we’ve been removed from,” Suggs says.
“It’s like a big love fest. That’s what I love about it,” she says. “This is a proud, cultural occasion.”
Just like you don’t have to be Irish to embrace St. Patricks Day, you don’t have to be African American to celebrate Kwanzaa, Suggs says.
African culture takes center stage at Suggs’ business, Body and Soul boutique and gallery in downtown Winston-Salem.
Suggs grew up in Queens, New York, and her dad, a designer and architect, worked in Harlem.
She started Body and Soul 18 years ago to fill a void.
“I was exposed to our beautiful culture at an early age … and because of that, I always had an appreciation for the beauty of the culture, and when I moved here, I did not have access to those items,” she recalls.
“I knew there were other people like myself, and we just could not afford to wait for special events – the theater festival and homecoming – for vendors’ type of items.”
Response from the community has been great, she says.
The store sells Kwanzaa items, from the seven-candle kinara to symbolic straw mats.
Suggs spotlights each day’s principle on the store’s social media.
“The responses were phenomenal,” she says. Though there’s plenty of literature about Kwanzaa, her customers appreciated that she was delivering the simple messages to them.
You don’t need a citywide celebration to embrace the holiday, she says. Families can have an intimate celebration at home, and the kinara candle holder is a good starting point, she says.
“Make the investment in the kinara if you can, because you’ll have it forever,” she says.
For the latest on this year’s city celebration, visit triadculturalarts.org.