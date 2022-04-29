Chad Tucker and Family Celebrate as Roe Roe Rings the Bell

She finally did it.

Pearl Monroe – Roe Roe – Tucker got to ring the bell at Brenner Children’s Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Clinic on her sixth birthday, March 28, heralding her cancer-free status.

Roe Roe, the star of our January cover story, was diagnosed with Acute lymphocytic leukemia at age 3. Her family, which includes dad and WGHP Fox 8 anchor Chad Tucker, opened up their hearts and home to share their childhood-cancer journey with our readers.

Chad has used his name recognition and social media to raise awareness and money to battle childhood cancer.

That January magazine was so popular, we ran out of copies and had to request more from our printer! We got requests from all over the state, plus South Carolina and Virginia, from people who follow Roe Roe’s story on social media.

I got to meet this sparkling survivor in person, along with mom Meredith and siblings Carson Parry and Franklin Reeves in January, when they stopped by our office to get some copies of the magazine.

Writer Robert Lopez really captured the family’s story, Meredith said, as Roe Roe eagerly opened the magazine and re-created the pose from one of the photos.

Chad emailed that he “loved the layout and everything about it,” thanking us for sharing their story and increasing awareness of childhood cancer.

Before Roe Roe’s big day, she had practiced reaching that bell for months and told Lopez she planned to ring it “15,000 times.”

In early March, Roe Roe had her treatment port removed at Maynard Children's Hospital at ECU Health/Vidant in Greenville, which allows patients to keep their “badge of courage.”

“She’s been showing off her port to any and everyone,” Chad emailed. “She’s so proud, and it’s really incredible how it’s helping her heal … almost as if it’s a trophy.”

The family donated “The Bell,” artwork by Angus Olsen, to the Brenner Children's Oncology and Hematology Clinic from Roe Roe for “helping her reach the bell.”