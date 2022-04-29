Chad Tucker and Family Celebrate as Roe Roe Rings the Bell

By Cindy Loman
Pearl Monroe – Roe Roe – Tucker got to ring the bell at Brenner Children’s Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Clinic on her sixth birthday, March 28, heralding her cancer-free status.
Roe Roe, the star of our January cover story, was diagnosed with Acute lymphocytic leukemia at age 3. Her family, which includes dad and WGHP Fox 8 anchor Chad Tucker, opened up their hearts and home to share their childhood-cancer journey with our readers.
Chad has used his name recognition and social media to raise awareness and money to battle childhood cancer.
That January magazine was so popular, we ran out of copies and had to request more from our printer! We got requests from all over the state, plus South Carolina and Virginia, from people who follow Roe Roe’s story on social media.
I got to meet this sparkling survivor in person, along with mom Meredith and siblings Carson Parry and Franklin Reeves in January, when they stopped by our office to get some copies of the magazine.
Writer Robert Lopez really captured the family’s story, Meredith said, as Roe Roe eagerly opened the magazine and re-created the pose from one of the photos.
Chad emailed that he “loved the layout and everything about it,” thanking us for sharing their story and increasing awareness of childhood cancer.
Before Roe Roe’s big day, she had practiced reaching that bell for months and told Lopez she planned to ring it “15,000 times.”
Pearl Monroe "Roe Roe" Tucker rings the bell at Brenner Children’s Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Clinic to signify the end to her cancer treatments.
Tucker family photo
In early March, Roe Roe had her treatment port removed at Maynard Children's Hospital at ECU Health/Vidant in Greenville, which allows patients to keep their “badge of courage.”
“She’s been showing off her port to any and everyone,” Chad emailed. “She’s so proud, and it’s really incredible how it’s helping her heal … almost as if it’s a trophy.”
The family donated “The Bell,” artwork by Angus Olsen, to the Brenner Children's Oncology and Hematology Clinic from Roe Roe for “helping her reach the bell.”
Carson Parry Tucker (center, left) guides her little sister, Pearl Monroe "Roe Roe" Tucker through a line of schoolmates as she leaves school for her appointment at Wake Forest Baptist Cancer Center on Monday. There, she would ring the bell to celebrate the end of her chemotherapy treatment. The daughter of Fox 8 reporter and anchor Chad Tucker and wife Meredith, Roe Roe was diagnosed with leukemia in November 2019. Monday was also Roe Roe's sixth birthday.
Walt Unks, Journal
Fox 8 anchor Chad Tucker, his wife, Meredith, and their son, Franklin Reeves, wait in anticipation as their daughters, Carson Parry and Pearl Monroe "Roe Roe," walk through a tunnel of schoolmates. Roe Roe was leaving school Monday for an appointment at Wake Forest Baptist Cancer Center, where she would ring the bell to mark the end of her chemotherapy treatments.
Walt Unks, Journal
Carson Parry Tucker guides her little sister, Pearl Monroe "Roe Roe," as schoolmates surprise her with a celebratory send-off. She was leaving for an appointment at Wake Forest Baptist Cancer Center on Monday, where she would ring the bell to mark the end of her chemotherapy.
Walt Unks, Journal
Carson Parry Tucker guides her little sister, Pearl Monroe "Roe Roe" through a line of schoolmates as she leaves school for her appointment at Wake Forest Baptist Cancer Center on Monday.
Walt Unks, Journal
Schoolmates greet Pearl Monroe "Roe Roe" Tucker with noisemakers as she leaves school for her appointment at Wake Forest Baptist Cancer Center on Monday. There, Roe Roe rang the bell to signify the end of her chemotherapy.
Walt Unks, Journal
Carson Parry Tucker guides her little sister, Pearl Monroe "Roe Roe," through a line of schoolmates Monday as she leaves for her appointment at Wake Forest Baptist Cancer Center — and an appointment with the bell she rang to signify the end of her chemotherapy treatment. The daughter of Fox 8 anchor and reporter Chad Tucker and wife Meredith, Roe Roe was diagnosed with leukemia in November 2019. Monday was also Roe Roe's sixth birthday
Walt Unks, Journal
Third grader Raleigh Newton holds a sign for Pearl Monroe "Roe Roe" Tucker as she leaves school for her appointment at Wake Forest Baptist Cancer Center on Monday.
Walt Unks, Journal
Fox 8 anchor and reporter Chad Tucker and wife Meredith, along with their son, Franklin Reeves, greet their daughters, Carson Parry and Pearl Monroe "Roe Roe," as Roe Roe leaves school for her appointment at Wake Forest Baptist Cancer Center on Monday.
Walt Unks, Journal
Jack Fields holds a sign for Pearl Monroe "Roe Roe" Tucker as she leaves school for her appointment at Wake Forest Baptist Cancer Center on Monday.
Walt Unks, Journal
Pearl Monroe "Roe Roe" gets a hug as she leaves school for her appointment at Wake Forest Baptist Cancer Center. She rang the bell Monday to signify the end of her cancer treatment.
Walt Unks, Journal
Schoolmates form an arch for Pearl Monroe "Roe Roe" Tucker to walk under as she leaves school for her appointment at Wake Forest Baptist Cancer Center on Monday.
Walt Unks, Journal
Pearl Monroe "Roe Roe" gets a hug as she leaves school for her appointment at Wake Forest Baptist Cancer Center on Monday.
Walt Unks, Journal
Kinsley Mullen encourages schoolmates to be quiet as they prepare to surprise Pearl Monroe "Roe Roe" Tucker as she leaves school for her appointment at Wake Forest Baptist Cancer Center on Monday.
Walt Unks, Journal
A sign of support was posted outside the school for Pearl Monroe "Roe Roe" Tucker as she left school for her appointment at Wake Forest Baptist Cancer Center on Monday.
Walt Unks, Journal
Roe Ro sits on dad Chad Tucker's shoulders he works from home for WGHP Fox 8.
Chad Tucker photo
Meredith and Chad Tucker with their children (from left) Pearl Monroe "Roe Roe," Carson Parry and Franklin Reeves.
Instagram:@vinesstudios
Roe Roe, shown with her siblings, served as grand marshal for the 2020 Pilot Mountain Christmas parade.
Chad Tucker photo
Pearl Monroe "Roe Roe" Tucker rings the bell at Brenner Children’s Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Clinic to signify the end to her cancer treatments.
Tucker family photo
