Cheesecakes by Alex cooks up a sweet family legacy

One night, 20 years ago, Alex Amoroso’s mother-in-law wanted something sweet to eat.

Amoroso looked in his refrigerator and saw some cream cheese. He picked up a cookbook, found a recipe and proceeded to whip something up with the ingredients he had on hand.

The cheesecake that resulted, he says, wasn’t very good.

But he decided to try baking one again a few weeks later while he was at home recovering from neck surgery.

Then he made another. And another.

“I made about five cheesecakes, but finally got it to where I thought it was supposed to be, with the texture, flavor,” he says. “I was a sous chef for 17 years. As a sous chef, you do a little bit of baking, but I was really more of a line cook. This was my first real entry into the baking world.”

Today he has two shops, and his business, Cheesecakes by Alex, bakes about 700 to 800 cheesecakes a week, using roughly 1,800 to 2,100 pounds of cream cheese. The business also makes muffins, cookies and other sweet treats and sells via mail order as well.

It’s become a multigenerational enterprise. While Alex Amoroso oversees the Winston-Salem store, which opened in 2020, his son, Tim Amoroso, runs the original Greensboro store.

They’re also looking to expand.

“We have a lot going on, and we’re at about the point where we’re maxing out our cheesecake-baking facility in Greensboro,” Alex says. “We have a wholesale division that supplies restaurants and bakeries, and we need to move into a new production kitchen to increase our baking capacity. That’s really the next thing for us.”

YOU CAN’T RUSH IT

On baking days, the big floor mixers begin churning at about 3 a.m., and crews begin loading the trucks at about 7 a.m.

Cheesecakes by Alex produces about two dozen cheesecake varieties, among them blueberry, peanut butter cup and creme brulee, as well the classic New York-style plain.

Alex’s personal favorite is key lime. Tim’s is bananas foster.

“It tastes like banana pudding, which is one of my favorite desserts,” Tim says. “I also go for chocolate brownie turtle because it’s brownie, it’s chocolate cheesecake, and then it’s covered in chocolate. So you can’t really get anymore chocolate in a slice of cheesecake. It’s one of our more popular flavors.”

The display cases at the two shops feature a Willy Wonka-esque assortment of sugary creations -- cheesecakes with blue and red marbling, cheesecakes mottled with chocolate chips and cheesecakes topped with streusel.

A number of ingredients are sourced locally. Many dairy products come from Homeland Creamery in Julian. Alex has a farm in Liberty with 1,000 blueberry bushes. His strawberries are also grown in the area.

After perfecting the recipe in 2002, Alex and his wife began giving cheesecakes to friends. People soon began telling him he should go into business.

“I had never owned my own business at that point, so we decided we were going to do some farmers markets and some sales,” he says. “And we did a United Way sale at her company, and it went really well. Then we did the farmers market in Greensboro. This was around Thanksgiving, and that went really well too.”

Soon after, he was looking for a place in which to set up a kitchen.

The bakery on Elm Street in Greensboro opened in December 2002.

Alex says a big part of his customer base came from Winston-Salem, which is why he decided to set up shop on Trade Street.

Construction on that store started not long before the country began shutting down due to Covid in 2020. It opened in September of that year.

The key to making a good cheesecake, Alex says, is to make sure it “doesn’t get angry.”

“You can’t rush it, because if you rush it, that’s when they get angry,” he says. “They get angry, they crack. You get voids right down the middle. You have to have consistent oven temperatures. And you need time. It’s a slow process. If you think about it, cheesecakes are overblown custards. They cook the same way. They need a certain amount of moisture, low temperatures, and plenty of time to be left alone to do their thing.”

A FAMILY BUSINESS

Tim Amoroso has worked in the culinary field since he was 14, starting out as a dishwasher. After graduating from culinary school at Johnson & Wales University, he worked as a chef at several restaurants and a country club.

“And I started having conversations with my dad,” he says. “He was getting busy here but also had some ideas on how to push the business forward. He needed someone he could trust to come into the kitchen and deal with production, while he handled the business side of things.”

Tim came to work for his father in 2012.

Alex’s family has always been quite involved in the business. His father used to help out with deliveries. His mother-in-law worked the register. His niece helps manage.

“Some family members you can work with, some you can’t, as with any family,” he says. “But my family has always been very supportive of what we’re doing.”

And many of the employees themselves have become like family.

“We’ve gotten to see a lot of people grow up, go to college, have families of their own,” he says. “Seeing that generational change is kind of cool.”

Recently, Tim has been transitioning into more of a general manager role.

“Right now, I want to do what I can do so my dad doesn’t have to be here every day, week in, week out, so I’m learning a lot more of what he does, as far as the business goes,” he says. “Right now I’m in the process of training people to make cheesecakes. You’ve got to get the right people in here. But I don’t know that I’ll ever be completely out of the kitchen.”

In the last two years, Tim says the biggest challenges have been staffing and food costs. The business has also had to deal with a cream-cheese shortage.

“There were issues with some of the ingredients that were going into the cream cheese, along with issues in distribution,” Tim says. “There were weeks when we were rationing cream cheese. So you just have to navigate the changing economy.”

Currently all of the company’s cheesecakes are baked at the Greensboro store. But, Tim says he and his father are looking to set up a new facility separate from the retail shops and dedicated just to production.

“We’re outgrowing this space in Greensboro,” Tim says. “And we need to get into a true production facility, just ovens, freezers, coolers, storage space, loading docks. Maybe we can get into some grocery stores, more restaurants, cafes.”

Alex says he’s also had talks about franchising or opening satellite locations, which a bigger production facility would help out with.

Tim has two kids of his own, a 4-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son. He says he doesn’t want to push them into the business but would happily train them if they were interested.

“It’s been good hanging out with family,” he says. “When I had my daughter, she was a couple of months old when we would bring her in here, and my dad would watch her in the office. Now she comes up all the time and asks for muffins and cookies. My son has been up here as well. But my daughter loves the idea of someday coming to work here. And I hope they both work here in some capacity, even if it’s just to get some extra money in high school.”