Childhood Homestead Gets Modern Transformation

Author Thomas Wolfe once wrote, “You can’t go home again.”

For Judy Lambeth and Jerry McAfee – retirees of corporate law and chemical engineering, respectively, who met at DuPont and married in 1994 – the notion of going home again took on special significance when Lambeth’s father’s health began to wane.

Living in Texas at the time and working with a headhunter, getting back to North Carolina was a priority.

“He looked at me funny and asked if I was OK working for a tobacco company,” she says.

“I was raised in tobacco,” she chuckles. “It was great karma.”

In 2006, Lambeth returned to Winston-Salem to become general counsel for Reynolds American and look after her father, who was still living in the same house she had grown up in.

When her father passed, she and her siblings had a decision to make about the family homestead.

“Everyone wanted to keep the property in the family,” Lambeth says. “It’s just that nobody wanted to live here.”

In 1956, the Lambeths were one of four families who together purchased a large tract of land off Shattalon Drive. Complete with conservation easements, each family compound consisted of four acres, and everyone shared the remaining common property that included a lower field, a pasture and a lake.

The Lambeths built a stately colonial style home that sat on a hillside overlooking the lake – a favorite stopover for Canadian geese and the occasional heron. With a westward facing sunroom, the house was also a perfect perch for late afternoon sunsets.

“I was 5 when we moved here,” Lambeth says.

While the couple initially thought about razing the house, it was just too sentimental says Lambeth. She ultimately agreed to move in, to come home again, with one caveat – that they totally transform the house into something more contemporary.

It was the “modern farmhouse” look that Lambeth discovered on the website Houzz that she and McAfee agreed would be the perfect compliment for world class collection of Asian art and antiques – Lambeth and McAfee lived in Hong Kong for more than three years.

Over the following year, they worked closely with architect Quinn Pillsworth, who helped bring their vision to life.

Instinctively, Lambeth knew she would need someone who could help her bring the design aesthetics of East and West together in harmony in the interior spaces of the home.

“I need someone with imagination,” she announced during a dinner party with friends. To which one of the guests replied “I have the perfect person” – interior designer and artist, Happy Martin.

Martin was indeed the perfect choice, for in addition to her strong belief that a home should be about its owner and her reputation for designing creative spaces that are distinct and true to her client’s vision, she came with the name of a trusted contractor she often collaborated with – Mike Wrege.

“I went to school with Mike,” Lambeth told Martin.

The builder also came with names – a roster of talented woodworkers and local craftsman whose attention to detail is the hallmark of this home.

“I am a lumberman’s granddaughter,” says Lambeth in a nod of appreciation for every white-washed and pickled board in the house.

Take the dry bar off the kitchen – a modest but important space for any self-respecting entertainer – where woodworker and cabinetmaker Jack Dent introduced the exquisite rippling beauty of fiddle back maple with “ambrosia stains” left by tunneling beetles.

From the “down-to-the-studs” rewiring and re-plumbing that you don’t see to changes of “every door and window” that open your eyes to the home’s natural surroundings, Lambeth and McAfee, along with their crack design team, have succeeded in bringing a modern twist to an old classic.

Looking outside, the last but not least of the design team members – California native Sally Pagliai of Studio Pagliai out of Greensboro – has introduced xeriscaping design concepts, among elements like a fake creek, around the property. It’s a landscaping approach that requires little to no irrigation or maintenance – like the property’s sprawling front lawn of buffalo grass, which never needs to be watered or mowed.

In the end, it seems Wolfe may have been partially right. From the outside looking in, Lambeth has indeed come home again. But she and McAfee have also created a completely unique home in a place soaked with nostalgia – a place that simultaneously honors the past, the present, and the future.