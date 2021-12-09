On a cold December evening last year, hundreds of cars drove single file into the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds for Christmas for the City, an anticipated annual community event of music, dance, arts and ministry.

Because of the pandemic, the event almost didn’t happen.

“We weren’t sure if we were going to pull anything off or not,” Chuck Spong says.

Spong is executive director of Love Out Loud, a nonprofit, nondenominational ministry that has organized Christmas for the City for 12 years.

Until 2020, the event had always been held indoors, most years in the Benton Convention Center. But because of concerns from rising COVID cases last year, Love Out Loud struggled to decide if holding the event was wise.

“It was so hard to take the temperature of the city. Like, were people afraid to come out?” Spong recalls.

Inspired by the way the Winston-Salem Jaycees pivoted to hold a static Christmas Parade by letting people drive past the floats in their cars, Love Out Loud decided to do something similar.

“We just decided to go for broke,” Spong says.

About 250 cars showed up to tune their radios to an FM frequency and listen to bands broadcast their music and message.

“We gave them community. That’s the highest value for us,” Spong says.

Christmas for the City has always brought together dozens of local churches, nonprofits and businesses to provide a free evening of music, spoken word, dance, art, children’s activities and food.

“We throw open the doors and make it as if it was the living room of the city where all people would feel welcome, seen and heard,” Spong says.

It began in 2008 when Love Out Loud decided to hold a holiday event.

“We came up with a new concept to throw a Christmas party for the city and to do it under a neutral brand downtown in the heart of the city and make it a free event,” Spong says.

They invited churches and organizations to bring their bands, their bell choirs, their choruses, their youth groups and artists to showcase what they had at the Millennium Center. Without tying to any specific church, they simply called it Christmas for the City.

Spong says organizers didn’t think the event would last more than a couple of years. But it became a hit, and after three years, moved to the Benton Convention Center.

In 2019, Christmas for the City drew 10,000 people. It featured more than 80 churches and 60 nonprofits. Over 100 businesses and services supported the event through sponsorships or volunteer hours. About 1,200 volunteers helped put it on.

“It’s become a tradition of many folks in town as part of their Christmas or holiday rhythm,” Spong says.

In conjunction with Christmas for the City, Love Out Loud offers GiftMart, a shopping experience for economically challenged families. The market is held over the course of several days. Parents can sign up for a time to shop, and for a $5 admission, they can find toys and stocking stuffers, books, clothing, household items, and maybe a new or gently used bicycle thanks to a partnership with Cycle Recycle.

“I think everybody’s been through one of those tight seasons when you wanted to provide for your kids and didn’t know how that was going to happen,” says GiftMart organizer Christie Williams.

With donations of new and gently used items from the community and a partnership with Santa’s Helper, Williams says, last year’s market provided Christmas for about 500 families and more than 1,600 children.

Williams, a longtime community volunteer, organized hundreds of volunteers to put on last year’s GiftMart. Her work has been recognized by the Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards, through which she has received the People’s Choice Award for the past three years. She has worked with organizations such Wake Forest Baptist Health Medical Guild, Trellis Supportive Care, Leadership Winston-Salem, Domestic Violence Community Council, and Creative Corridors for Coalition.

Williams says her volunteerism is fulfilling.

“Building relationships when you’ve gone through hard times in your own life, it makes you aware that giving of your time and being beside other people during different seasons is a joy and a pleasure, and it’s inspiring,” she says.

This year’s Christmas for the City returns to the Benton Convention Center.

Spong is working with the Forsyth County Health Department and both of Forsyth County’s hospital systems to establish protocols for the worst to best case scenarios.

“Short of a complete shutdown, we’re going to figure out how to welcome people to that space,” he says.

For this year, there will be a single upstairs entrance at Fifth and Cherry streets. Instead of being able to wander about freely, guests will be asked to follow a one-way path that winds past performance stages and art exhibits before exiting on Cherry Street on the lower level.

To allow for social distancing, Spong says, displays will be spread throughout hallways and many of the center’s rooms.

Another new aspect to this year’s event is allowing guests to sign up online in advance for an arrival time.

“We want to help the community know when the peaks and valleys are so people can make their choices appropriately to spread people throughout the whole building,” Spong says.

Spong says there will still be room for those without a reservation. And masks are required.

In lieu of interactive activities for children, Spong says, there will be kits that families can take home for craft projects at home.

“Is it complicated to do this? Yes, it is. But we feel like we can figure this out,” Spong says.

Spong thinks the community needs the event more than ever.

“We are going to really try to help the community move beyond our sense of isolation and loneliness and loss and come together for a moment, not just for joy, but acknowledging the complex times we are living in and the loss we’ve all shared on some level,” Spong says.