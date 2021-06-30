Clemmons Food Pantry Offers ‘Client Choice’ Approach

Kathy Kovak knows how hunger looks. She sees it in the faces of the individuals and families who visit the Clemmons Food Pantry each week.

“There are some wonderful people who come to us for help,” she says. “And were any of us in that situation, I hope we’d find help like that we give.”

The Clemmons Food Pantry was established more than 15 years ago — first as a Sunday School project at Clemmons United Methodist Church — to provide supplemental provisions to Forsyth County residents facing food insecurity.

Kovak first got involved as part of that Sunday School project. She began volunteering at the pantry in 2006, in addition to her full-time career. Then in 2013, she felt a calling to do more.

“I took a Bible study class, and they were talking about following your passion — if you feel called to do something, do that,” she says. “And I knew that the pantry had come out from under the church, and they needed some business help. I resisted that for a while, and then it just became: ‘Let’s do this.’”

Kovak retired early and took on the role of executive director of the food pantry. Along with a team of volunteers, Kovak helped overhaul the pantry’s branding and business model, expanding resources and changing the way they distribute food.