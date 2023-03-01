This is the first of a new featured called Down the Road, spotlighting nearby towns, counties and communities.

Quite literally “down the road” from Winston-Salem sits the small Village of Clemmons.

Whether you access Clemmons from Winston-Salem on I-40, Stratford Road/U.S. 158, or Peace Haven Road, the drive is usually no more than 10 minutes.

The Village of Clemmons, just west of Winston-Salem, is a robust area filled with wonderful businesses, recreational opportunities and fun events.

CLEMMONS AT A GLANCE Established: Founded in 1802 and incorporated in 1986 Population: 21,177 Best known for: Clemmons is home to Forsyth County’s largest park, Tanglewood Park. This park features beach volleyball courts, horseback riding, golf, a pool and lazy river and many more outdoor activities. Tanglewood hosts the annual Festival of Lights, among the best light displays in the state. Some annual festivals/events: Festival of Lights, Clemmons Community Day, Clemmons Community Cleanup and Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony Well-known former resident: NBA All Star Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns player, former Wake Forest University basketball player and a 2022 grad of Winston-Salem State University Learn more: clemmons.org

DINING AND SHOPPING

Clemmons might only be 12 square miles, but it has no shortage of dining and shopping options. The assortment of businesses is enough to keep any person happy and all their needs met.

From newcomer coffee shops like Clutch Coffee Bar and Be Kind Coffee Co. to delicious restaurants such as Brick Oven Pizza, Little Richard’s Bar-B-Que, or Breakfasttime, there are many superb locally owned dining establishments, plus popular chain restaurants

The village also offers trendy and comfortable bars serving up the best cocktails and brews, like 2520 Tavern and Mossy's Eats Ales Spirits.

Clemmons boasts tons of hidden gems when it comes to shopping. Who needs a large metropolis when you have quaint shops and boutiques?

Hip Chics Boutique and Fraleigh's Boutique remain popular shops in Clemmons. Outdoor enthusiasts will love the many sports related shops, such as Crossroads Cycling Co and Fleet Feet.

From locally grown plants and food to art by local artists, Clemmons Country Store has a little bit of everything.

RECREATION OPTIONS

Tanglewood Park, one of the best outdoor spaces in Forsyth County, is located squarely in Clemmons. If you are looking for the ultimate place to enjoy outdoor recreation, then look no further than Tanglewood.

This phenomenal park has horseback riding and lessons, tons of picnic shelters, a gorgeous Arboretum and gardens, playgrounds, sand volleyball courts, tennis courts, softgolf, dog park, BMX racing, fishing and boating, trails for walking, running and biking, and, of course, two championship golf courses.

Additionally, Tanglwood has an aquatic center that features a pool, water slides, diving board, tubing river, splash pad playground and zero-depth entry wading pool. Whether you are trying to keep the family busy and active or you just want a peaceful place to enjoy a nice walk with your dog, you are sure to find it at Tanglewood.

Looking for something indoors for those rainy or cold days? Don’t worry! Clemmons has great options for that, too, from Tap that Axe Throwing and The Playground Golf and Sports Bar to the Jerry Long YMCA, which includes an indoor pool and a huge gymnasium.

The Playground Golf and Sports Bar, which opened in 2022, offers three large golf simulators that can also be used to play a variety of other sports, from soccer to cricket, and such fanciful games as “zombie dodgeball.”

BIG EVENTS

Unlike many small towns, Clemmons knows how to throw a big event!

People travel from across the state to see the millions of lights on display at Tanglewood’s Festival of Lights.

And you can get your fresh-produce fix at the seasonal Clemmons Farmers Market on Saturday mornings.

