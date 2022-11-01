Cobblestone offers wide range of local goods, gifts and produce

Farmers markets are always popular hangouts for those who like fresh vegetables, fruits, cheeses, meats, baked goods and more.

As the holidays near, markets like Cobblestone Farmers Market highlight more than food. It becomes a shopping respite for those who seek original, local and handmade gifts, often made or grown with sustainable products.

“Food will always be the feature at Cobblestone,” says Margaret Norfleet-Neff, the market’s co-founder. “But we like to layer in pottery, wreaths and other specialty items for shoppers around the holidays.”

Some folks come just to shop for gifts every year.

The Cobblestone team works hard to bring a variety of vendors to the market around the holidays. From area chefs offering cooking demos to food trucks, warm beverages and live music onsite, the market becomes a must-do holiday experience.

Well before November, regulars like Nomad Farms begin to offer turkey pre-orders for Thanksgiving. Customers also look for dried floral wreaths from Sassafras Family Farm to adorn their doors while baked goods by Camino Bakery and Sayso are popular for finishing holiday feasts.

After buying a colorful hat or socks made by Laura Frazier at Farm Girl Arts & Fiber (using wool from sheep raised at Rail Fence Farm) or a magnolia wreath crafted by Cedar House Farms, some sit for awhile to enjoy live music by the fire pit.

Many Cobblestone vendors feature conveniently packaged products that make perfect holiday gifts, like Heritage Harvest Farms and its wellness honey boxed gift set, tea kits from Chad’s Chai or Tea and Toast and candles and soap from Golden Magnolia.

Cobblestone also weaves in community partners such as The Enrichment Center, which opens its gallery this season for shoppers, and Sawtooth School for Visual Art, which often sends artists and makers to set-up onsite with their original works for sale.

Cobblestone Farmers Market operates Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon through 2022 and is only closed for three days (Nov. 26 and Dec. 24 and 31).

After the holidays, Cobblestone returns with for Winter Market from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 7 with sights and scents that warm the heart, mind, soul and, of course, taste buds. Winter Market runs through March.