Cookbook Author Calls Winston-Salem Home, at Least Part Time
Bookmarks had the pleasure of hosting Belinda Smith-Sullivan at our 2019 Festival of Books and Authors.

During that visit to Winston-Salem, Smith-Sullivan fell in love with our city — and who can blame her? She now splits her time between Trenton, S.C., and Winston-Salem

Smith-Sullivan and writes a monthly column for South Carolina Living and is also is featured on South Carolina Living’s website with monthly how-to videos.

Her third cookbook, “Southern Sugar,” will be published this fall.

Below is a brief Q&A with Smith-Sullivan.

Question: Are you a native Southerner? How do you think living in the South has affected your cooking?

Answer: My entire family comes from Mississippi, but I was born and raised in Chicago. Summers were always spent on my grandparents’ farm in Mississippi, and my cooking mentors were my grandmother, mother and a host of aunts and uncles. Everyone cooks in my family! My entire cooking experience until culinary school -- was influenced by Southern food.

Q: How much do you think where a person is from affects their cooking style?

A: I believe everyone who starts cooking around and with family are absolutely influenced by the cooking styles they observe and by the local foods and cooking styles they experience in restaurants. It was not until I left to go away to college that my palate was expanded beyond the foods my family cooked.

Q: Your third cookbook is coming out this fall. Can you give us a sneak peek into what we can expect to find in this cookbook?

A: Quite simply — as the name implies — “Southern Sugar” is a recipe collection of all things “sweet” from the South. There are cakes (including pound cake and cheesecakes), pies, cookies, candies, ice creams and beverages. Of course, I couldn’t include absolutely everything I’d like, but there are a lot of my favorite recipes in there.

Q: Your previous book, “Let’s Brunch,” describes brunch as the perfect meal for “leisure, good times, and hospitality.” What is it about brunch that appeals to you more than other meals?

A: I personally think brunch is the

“best-kept secret” in terms of entertaining options. Weekends are limited, and often there are several invitations vying for your time, especially in the evenings. Brunch is

easy on everyone — the host and guests. Brunch menus and recipes are easier to prepare versus very sophisticated dinners;

and people just seem to be more relaxed!

Q: Do you have a recipe from any of your three books you’d say everyone should try first?

A: First of all, this is like asking someone to choose their favorite child! However, I have a few sentimental favorites. In “Just Peachy,” Peach Coconut Cake, in “Let’s Brunch,” Breakfast Mac & Cheese, and in “Southern Sugar,” Southern-Style Vanilla Ice Cream Custard. Who doesn’t like ice cream?

Q: What is it that drew you to Winston-Salem, and what do you love about the culinary scene here?

A: Winston-Salem is a small city with a big city vibe! It has a lot to offer, especially in the arts. I am still eating my way across the city and am over the moon by the variety and quality of restaurants in the area and their incredibly talented chefs.

Fluffy Scrambled Eggs on Texas Toast with Swiss Cheese

Serves 2

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

4 large eggs

2 tablespoons heavy cream or half-and-half

Kosher salt, to taste

1 scallion or green onion (white and light green parts), chopped

2 slices Texas toast

2 to 4 slices Swiss cheese (depending on size of bread)

1 avocado, halved and sliced, optional

1 large beefsteak tomato, sliced

Freshly ground black pepper

Texas Toast

1 tablespoon Garlic-Infused Olive Oil (page 23)

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted

2 (1-inch) slices whole-loaf artisan bread

In a medium skillet over medium heat, melt butter. In a small bowl, add eggs, cream, and salt. Whisk vigorously until yolks and whites are thoroughly combined — eggs will be slightly lighter in color.

Add eggs to skillet and lower heat to medium low. Using a rubber spatula, gently push eggs from one side of skillet to the other, scooping and turning as you go. Continue until eggs get fluffy and form large curds. While eggs are still wet, fold in scallions and remove pan from heat. Note that eggs will continue to cook in pan from the residual heat.

To assemble, place a piece of toast on each serving plate. Follow with cheese slices, avocado slices, and tomato slices then top with eggs. Finish with freshly cracked pepper and garnish with additional scallions, if desired.

Preheat a cast iron skillet on medium heat. Combine oil and butter and spread on both sides of bread slices. Fry bread until brown on both sides.

Croque Madame

MAKES 4 SANDWICHES

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup milk, room temperature

Kosher salt, to taste

White pepper, to taste

Pinch of nutmeg

1 1 ⁄ 2 cups grated Gruyère cheese

8 thick slices brioche

4 teaspoons Dijon mustard

12 slices deli ham

4 large eggs

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Preheat broiler. In a medium saucepan over medium-low heat, melt 2 table- spoons butter. Whisk in flour and cook, stirring constantly, 2–3 minutes. Gradually add milk while whisking and continue whisking until mixture starts to thicken. Reduce heat and let simmer, whisking occasionally, for 4–5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in salt, white pepper, nutmeg, and half the cheese. Set aside and let cool slightly.

Spray a baking sheet or shallow baking pan with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. Spread 4 slices of brioche with mustard and top each with 3 slices of ham. Spread top of ham with some of the sauce and top with another slice of bread.

In a large skillet, add remaining butter. When hot, brown 2 sandwiches on both sides, about 2 minutes per side. Place sandwiches on baking sheet and repeat with remaining 2 sandwiches. Brush the top of sandwiches with the remaining sauce and sprinkle with the remaining cheese.

Using the same skillet, wipe out and spray with nonstick cooking spray. Over medium-low heat, gently crack the eggs into the pan, without breaking the yolks. Season with salt and black pepper. Cook until whites are set and yolk is runny, about 3 minutes. Meanwhile place sandwiches under the broiler and broil for 2–3 minutes until sauce is bubbly and golden brown. Top each sandwich with an egg and serve immediately.

