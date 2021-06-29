Cookbook Author Calls Winston-Salem Home, at Least Part Time

Bookmarks had the pleasure of hosting Belinda Smith-Sullivan at our 2019 Festival of Books and Authors.
During that visit to Winston-Salem, Smith-Sullivan fell in love with our city — and who can blame her? She now splits her time between Trenton, S.C., and Winston-Salem
Smith-Sullivan and writes a monthly column for South Carolina Living and is also is featured on South Carolina Living’s website with monthly how-to videos.
Her third cookbook, “Southern Sugar,” will be published this fall.
Below is a brief Q&A with Smith-Sullivan.
Question: Are you a native Southerner? How do you think living in the South has affected your cooking?
Answer: My entire family comes from Mississippi, but I was born and raised in Chicago. Summers were always spent on my grandparents’ farm in Mississippi, and my cooking mentors were my grandmother, mother and a host of aunts and uncles. Everyone cooks in my family! My entire cooking experience until culinary school -- was influenced by Southern food.
Q: How much do you think where a person is from affects their cooking style?
A: I believe everyone who starts cooking around and with family are absolutely influenced by the cooking styles they observe and by the local foods and cooking styles they experience in restaurants. It was not until I left to go away to college that my palate was expanded beyond the foods my family cooked.
Q: Your third cookbook is coming out this fall. Can you give us a sneak peek into what we can expect to find in this cookbook?
A: Quite simply — as the name implies — “Southern Sugar” is a recipe collection of all things “sweet” from the South. There are cakes (including pound cake and cheesecakes), pies, cookies, candies, ice creams and beverages. Of course, I couldn’t include absolutely everything I’d like, but there are a lot of my favorite recipes in there.
Q: Your previous book, “Let’s Brunch,” describes brunch as the perfect meal for “leisure, good times, and hospitality.” What is it about brunch that appeals to you more than other meals?
A: I personally think brunch is the
“best-kept secret” in terms of entertaining options. Weekends are limited, and often there are several invitations vying for your time, especially in the evenings. Brunch is
easy on everyone — the host and guests. Brunch menus and recipes are easier to prepare versus very sophisticated dinners;
and people just seem to be more relaxed!
Q: Do you have a recipe from any of your three books you’d say everyone should try first?
A: First of all, this is like asking someone to choose their favorite child! However, I have a few sentimental favorites. In “Just Peachy,” Peach Coconut Cake, in “Let’s Brunch,” Breakfast Mac & Cheese, and in “Southern Sugar,” Southern-Style Vanilla Ice Cream Custard. Who doesn’t like ice cream?
Q: What is it that drew you to Winston-Salem, and what do you love about the culinary scene here?
A: Winston-Salem is a small city with a big city vibe! It has a lot to offer, especially in the arts. I am still eating my way across the city and am over the moon by the variety and quality of restaurants in the area and their incredibly talented chefs.