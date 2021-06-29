Cookbook Author Calls Winston-Salem Home, at Least Part Time

Q: How much do you think where a person is from affects their cooking style?

A: I believe everyone who starts cooking around and with family are absolutely influenced by the cooking styles they observe and by the local foods and cooking styles they experience in restaurants. It was not until I left to go away to college that my palate was expanded beyond the foods my family cooked.

Q: Your third cookbook is coming out this fall. Can you give us a sneak peek into what we can expect to find in this cookbook?

A: Quite simply — as the name implies — “Southern Sugar” is a recipe collection of all things “sweet” from the South. There are cakes (including pound cake and cheesecakes), pies, cookies, candies, ice creams and beverages. Of course, I couldn’t include absolutely everything I’d like, but there are a lot of my favorite recipes in there.

Q: Your previous book, “Let’s Brunch,” describes brunch as the perfect meal for “leisure, good times, and hospitality.” What is it about brunch that appeals to you more than other meals?

A: I personally think brunch is the