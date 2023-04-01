The West End neighborhood is known to be cool and draw in creative types. Enter Wayne Berrier and his husband, Keith Hicks. They were not looking to buy in West End, but fate and a Realtor with a wicked sense of humor stepped in.

The two are fixer-uppers from a long way back (and fans of HGTV) but the couple does not stop with interiors. Their true love is nature and creating what Hicks calls a “cottage garden.”

The love of creating a living, breathing green space that is also home connects the two, who love of getting their hands dirty and in soil.

They have moved three times in the Winston-Salem area, and gardening is the one consistent theme in their life. Berrier points out that their current pond is number eight in the long line of ponds. “We do all the design ourselves, but people think we pay high-end landscape artists,” he says.

The love of an oasis style garden started in the early ‘90s when the two visited a friend with a pond in his garden. Intrigue set in, and the wheels started turning. Over time the two have designed and built natural and formal gardens with ponds, ripped out grass, constructed pea-gravel paths and more, all with a design in mind.

In 2018, the two were called by a Realtor friend who had the “perfect fixer upper.” Berrier and Hicks thought the joke was on them. The one-story bungalow (circa 1917) called the Samuel R. Knight house needed a lot of work.

“I have trouble visualizing an end result, but interestingly enough, this time I could see what this house could be,” Berrier says. They had cold feet but made an offer the next day. The house was theirs.

Where to begin?

Not only did the house need work, but the yard was a major project. The house and garden were finished in record time – three months. Next came the challenge of the back garden, which was nothing but kudzu, bamboo and English ivy when they purchased it.

The two go the extra mile when designing gardens and don’t run from a challenge. They still laugh at the memory of renting and driving a backhoe through the town of Clemmons to a former home-garden project. The heavy equipment dug the garden that would become cascading water over rocks, flowing downhill over three ponds (the first of their no-grass gardens).

In the West End house, they faced the challenge of dealing with red soil (some call it clay in North Carolina) in the garden but thanks to a city mulch program, they were able to get rich top soil to their garden – filling the truck cab to the brim with soil on multiple trips.

Flowers and plants were then added with a variety of azaleas, camellias, tea tree bushes along with thousands of tulip, daffodil and iris bulbs. An Angel’s Trumpet is the only plant to survive from the previous owner’s garden.

Years later, the playful space is a garden lover’s dream, home to a bevy of plants and flowers that mingle together in perfect harmony– butterfly bushes, Edgeworthia (a small, fragrant yellow and white flower), Cana lilies, midnight black irises, Black Eyed Susan’s, crocuses, hyacinths, cone flowers and more. A smallish pine tree shaped like a bonsai is happily living in a pot. Drought resistant plants are a favorite design theme.

“We call it a cottage garden because it has natural aspects to it and a woodsy feel,” Hicks says.

The collectors of green plants and flowers say that there’s a story behind every plant and a name of the giver. A century-old rose bush is a favorite from Hicks’ grandmother.

In the winter, most of the potted plants come indoors to the sun room, creating a magical greenhouse effect (and their favorite room in the house) – a life size Bird of Paradise, palm trees, tropical flowers and others. Some plants, like their lemon tree, “winter” in the basement.

Necessity is the best teacher, and the couple acknowledges their middle-class backgrounds and growing up in small towns in Surry County as a contributing factor to their love of the outdoors. Hicks grew up on his grandmother’s tobacco farm. Saving money was crucial and took the two on a DIY journey.

“I have a problem paying for rocks, for example,” Berrier says. “It is God’s nature and free, so we pick up rocks by hand. We have gotten rocks from the side of the road, farms, friend’s homes, you name it.”

They have ventured to a horse farm to get free rocks posted on social media and traveled as far as Cana, Virginia, with a loaded-down Ford Ranger truck. He points out rocks that line the bottom of the pond and came from a granite quarry.

“We are insane when we have a project and barely sleep,” says Hicks, who draws the garden designs. “We usually build a pond in a month.”

Flowing water and ponds are also hallmark features of their gardens. A family of koi fish have followed the pair around from pond to pond over the years, now totaling about 25. Caverns and hiding places are built into the ponds, allowing the fish to hid from predators and hibernate in the winter.

Their current pond was supposed to be a meandering pond, Hicks says, “but Wayne said we needed a second pond for the lotus plants.”

It’s hard to make a manmade pond look natural, yet the consummate gardeners have done just that.

Along the way the pair has created a retreat and an oasis in the middle of a city – where Hicks drinks coffee in the morning to start his day and sits by the firepit at night with their three pups, Allie, Sophie and Anne.

The garden is a true labor of love but it is more than that.

“It is the energy from plants that we love,” Hicks says. And, it is a home and garden filled with 33 years of love, laughter (and dirt underneath their fingernails), as they continue to build a life together and surround themselves with the amazing energy of plants, and the sights and sounds of flowing water.

