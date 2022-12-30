Couple celebrates their love with a two-day wedding event – and canine helper

One “big day” wasn’t enough for Elizabeth Eskew and Michael Howard. The couple needed two days to celebrate their wedding!

On Day 1, they were surrounded by 30 immediate family members and close friends at beautiful, small wedding ceremony at Spring House Restaurant. They all joined together for a sit-down dinner following the ceremony.

“I remember how all the stress from the day and months of preparation leading up to the big day seemed to melt away as soon as I got down the aisle and joined hands with my (soon to be) husband. From that moment on, I just remember enjoying every moment of the festivities,” Elizabeth says.

As the processional music – ‘Stand by Me’ by Boyce Avenue – began, Michael saw his daughter and Elizabeth’s daughter enter, surrounded by their loving families.

“Then the blessing of seeing my exquisite bride appear and gracefully descend down the aisle to me is eternally etched in my mind, to continually fall in love with her every day!”

Elizabeth’s dog, Duke – who’s still working to win Mike’s heart, she says – carried the rings down the aisle in a ring box that was zip-tied to his suit.

“We were actually afraid that he would run in the other direction (instead of down the aisle) in an act of protest,” she says. “But he only made one small detour down an empty row and back to the aisle, and then to us with the rings. He is very photogenic as you can probably see, and he stole the show.”

On Day 2 of the nuptials, Elizabeth and Michael joined their 100 guests at Footnote Coffee & Cocktails for a brunch-themed wedding reception.

Everyone enjoyed a delicious brunch of chicken and waffles, goat cheese frittatas, brunch-style dessert bar with muffins, donuts and pastries, and a Bloody Mary and Mimosa bar.

The couple, who both work at the Department of Veterans Affairs, met through co-worker and mutual friend.

Her daughter, Brooklynn, and his daughter,Aaliyah, had shared the special day when Michael proposed during a Sunday brunch, as “Speechless” by Dan and Shay played in the background.

Elizabeth calls it “a beautiful and intimate moment with just the four of us.”

Elizabeth says she didn’t hire a wedding planner but could not have pulled off the two-day celebration without the help of three very special friends: Erin Faulkner (planning/décor), Darcy Beatty (floral design), and Kori Mabe (moral support/coordination).

As they had a two-day event, the couple did go over their budget, but not too much as they tried to be budget conscious. They both knew the importance of ensuring they splurged on what they really wanted. The bride says the stunning flowers on their arbor and her bridal bouquet were splurge items, as well as two outfits for each of them for each day.

Elizabeth advises couples to make their wedding their own.

“Make the day about you and what you and your groom ultimately want your wedding to look like. We are all told by society what the cliché wedding day is supposed to look like, but I encourage all brides to break the social norms and personalize your wedding day to make it unique and special for you.”