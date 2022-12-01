Couple's homemade decorations say ho ho ho in the home

No holiday season is complete without Santa’s jolly Ho Ho Ho belly laugh. Filled with warmth, joy and unbridled happiness, the greeting is as ubiquitous as the Christmas tree itself.

For native heartlanders Vicki and Bruce Rudd, the Christmas season is an opportunity for a seasoned maker and decorator to share their talents and their home with friends and neighbors.

Growing up in small towns in Indiana and Ohio, Vicki and Bruce have shared memories of white Christmases, cold weather and homes warmed by the fireplace and the familial.

While their childhoods may sound a little like the holiday sentiment captured in a Norman Rockwell painting, the Rudds say their holiday seasons were indeed filled with cheer, laughter, happiness, love and, of course, lots of wonderful food.

Like many with a passion for the yuletide holiday and its trappings, the Rudds begin hanging the mistletoe and decking their halls with boughs of holly the day after Thanksgiving.

Apparently, there’s a good deal of science that backs up the tradition. British website Unilad reported in 2017 that “people who decorate earlier are simply tapping into the excitement of the holidays before the rest of us – which makes them happier.”

Psychologists seem to agree - decorating can definitely lift your mood.

The Rudds try to get it done as soon as possible to prolong the enjoyment of the season.

While trimming the tree immediately following Turkey day has always been a time honored tradition for the Rudds, it’s a also a growing trend.

Let’s face it, we could all use a little extra holiday cheer these days.

To that end, the Rudds put their heart and soul and talent into the season, preferring handmade Christmas decorations to shopping online or in line at local stores.

Homemade things are better and generate feelings of warmth and welcome, they say.

While Bruce loves to build all kinds of things from old wood in his shop, he says Vicki brings a genuine flare for turning the ordinary into the extraordinary. The result is a home filled with Christmas decorations that are sure to delight both young and old.

“We usually work together on decorations; I enjoy building it, and Vicki loves decorating it,” Bruce says. “Our biggest recent project was our backyard cottage.”

Decorated in silver bells and draped in white lights, a “Merry Christmas” welcomes guests to the tiny porch of this elf-sized bungalow, where a red-flannelled reindeer and a jolly red-suited St. Nick don their gay apparel.

From snowmen and Santas to angels and ornaments, the Rudds fashion many of their whimsical creations out of their favorite raw material – reclaimed pallet wood.

As Christmas approaches, the Rudds – who married late in life and recently lost their mothers at 101 and 103 years old – look forward to entertaining and spending time with their close, good hearted friends and neighbors.

“Most of our friends are empty nesters or elderly and, surprisingly, not busy on the eve,” the Rudds say.

It’s a week of fellowship with people they love in anticipation of their annual Christmas Eve party that features all kinds of finger foods, followed the next day with a Christmas brunch that boasts a bevy of breakfast foods and an afternoon of games, gifts and visiting.

Still, despite their roles as consummate hosts, the Rudds do manage to get out and sample some of the unique gifts that the city has to offer.

Anyone new to Winston-Salem should “absolutely attend a Moravian Christmas Love Feast,” they say. “We’ve never experienced anything that brings the beauty and meaning of the season home better.”

And bringing it home is what the Rudds are all about. They hope their homemade/handmade decorations bring joy and wonder to even people passing on the street.

“We hope they feel the cheer, hope, love, and true celebration of the season that we feel,” they say.

For these DIYers, Christmas will always be a season of giving.