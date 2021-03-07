Creating platforms for others.

Nikita Wallace views clothing as more than something to be worn.

Clothing — and how it’s worn and assembled — is a form of self-expression.

Simply put, fashion tells a story about an individual, says the founder of Winston-Salem Fashion Week (WSFW).

“Fashion is a universal language. It’s an expression of you,” Wallace says. “People read you, no matter what you have on.”

Wallace worked in New York City with top designers for a few years. That industry experience taught her many important lessons, which she readily shares with others aspiring to work in fashion.

Be confident. Know your brand. Know who you are and what you stand for. And be the best form of you, rather than try to imitate someone else.

Rising fashionistas look to her for guidance. WSFW is a premiere fashion event that has continued to grow since its inception in 2015. Yet, Wallace is a humble and unassuming leader.

“I guess I can see myself as a leader now. I’m still absorbing it,” she says. “I just have a passion for individuals with talent here in our city to flourish. And if we can provide the opportunity and the platform, that’s what I strive for.”