Creating platforms for others.

Nikita Wallace views clothing as more than something to be worn.
Clothing — and how it’s worn and assembled — is a form of self-expression.
Simply put, fashion tells a story about an individual, says the founder of Winston-Salem Fashion Week (WSFW).
“Fashion is a universal language. It’s an expression of you,” Wallace says. “People read you, no matter what you have on.”
Wallace worked in New York City with top designers for a few years. That industry experience taught her many important lessons, which she readily shares with others aspiring to work in fashion.
Be confident. Know your brand. Know who you are and what you stand for. And be the best form of you, rather than try to imitate someone else.
Rising fashionistas look to her for guidance. WSFW is a premiere fashion event that has continued to grow since its inception in 2015. Yet, Wallace is a humble and unassuming leader.
“I guess I can see myself as a leader now. I’m still absorbing it,” she says. “I just have a passion for individuals with talent here in our city to flourish. And if we can provide the opportunity and the platform, that’s what I strive for.”
Women and designers of color still lack visibility in the fashion industry. WSFW is a multi-cultural event, drawing diverse designers from all over. Wallace encourages any youth she encounters to pursue their fashion goals.
A Business of Fashion analysis of the four major fashion weeks revealed an ongoing gender inequality in fashion, with just 40 percent of womenswear brands led by female designers. In 2015 — the same year that WSFW launched — just 2.7 percent of the designers on the New York Fashion Week calendar were Black, according to the New York Times. Three years later, that number was still less than 10 percent.
“I do feel a sense of responsibility to at last try and keep pushing them [young people of color] out there,” she says.
Through WSFW, she also wants to show them they don’t have to leave Winston-Salem to have careers in the industry.
Fashion Week started as part of Wallace’s thesis project at Salem College. Professors encouraged her to host the event on campus. The inaugural two-day event there drew over 80 participants and 250 attendees. The following year, Mayor Allen Joines highlighted their mission and how it fits in with the City of Arts and Innovation.
Last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was held virtually. Though different, hosting it virtually allowed them to broaden their fan-base, drawing audiences in New York, L.A., Philadelphia, and Chicago.
Plans are already under way for this year’s event, which could be held virtually again. Wallace credits the event’s ongoing success to her team.