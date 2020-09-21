Little Theatre of Winston-Salem had to think outside of the box to bring art to the community during COVID-19.

The stage remains dark at the Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, and executive director Philip Powell doesn’t yet know when the organization will again be able to host a live audience.
But over the past several months amid the COVID-19 crisis, the arts group has been keeping people entertained with YouTube competitions, online classes, and virtual camps.
Streaming productions and live readings on the radio are a possibility in the future, and Powell has even given some thought to virtual reality.
“Art embraces limitations well,” he says. “And this has been a little bit of an experiment. We and everyone else in the industry are being forced to innovate. But the arts are where we turn to for comfort, where we turn to for expression. Arts represent a point in time, a history, a shared experience — theater especially so. The places where we see theater, in whatever form, that bonds us as a community.”
Founded in 1935, the Little Theatre is the oldest performing arts company in the Triad, and operates out of Hanesbrands Theatre. The organization had scheduled six mainstage shows for its 2019-2020 season, as well as two shows for its Spotlight Series, which focuses on smaller, more avant-garde productions.
Cast and crew in March were getting ready to stage “The Normal Heart,” a Larry Kramer play about the early days of the AIDS crisis.
“We were about one week from opening,” says Kristina Ebbink, the organization’s marketing director. “And we were thinking at first that maybe we could keep people [in the audience] separate, keep everything clean. But it just became clear that we couldn’t keep everybody safe. So we postponed that. We had hoped to livestream it, but we couldn’t get the rights to stream it. We were also in rehearsal for ‘Guys and Dolls,’ our big spring musical, and we postponed that, too. So, day by day, week by week, we were evaluating.”
The organization has cut back to one full-time employee, with many staffers working as volunteers.
And with no shows on the schedule, Ebbink says they had to come up with ways to “build within our new sphere of reality and keep things interesting for the community.”
One of the ways it did that was by hosting a 60 second monologue competition on YouTube. That led to a “Pitch Perfect” singing competition, which in turn led to a kids singing competition.
Local musicians, radio deejays, and television personalities were among the judges.
“People could submit videos from their phones or their computers, and we put them in a Google file, where judges could access them,” Ebbink says. “And this gave entertainers a chance to perform, audiences something to watch. This also kept us moving forward, instead of just feeling bad about what we weren’t able to do.”
Voice teacher Alicia Reid won the grown up “Pitch Perfect” contest. She was actually supposed to be in a production of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” at the Community Theatre of Greensboro this past spring, but the show wound up being postponed.
“We had to stop on the night of our final dress rehearsal,” Reid says. “That was kind of the last performing that I did [before the onset of the COVID-19 crisis]. So, it was great to take part. It got me practicing again. For a lot of performers, our voices are so much a part of what we are, and to not have an outlet for that for a period, it was tough. Also, it was nice to see everyone else’s videos.”
Over the summer, the Little Theatre also helped put together a weekly “Battle of the Community Theatre Stars,” in which performers from around the state faced off in trivia challenges on YouTube.
“That’s really been our flagship product,” Powell says. “We thought it would be a one-off, but everybody had a good time, and we turned it into something much bigger. We got the Community Theatre of Greensboro as a partner. And we were able to make it about all the community theatres in North Carolina. It was a good way to showcase other groups, other voices.”
Auditions for the 10-minute plays took place virtually back in August and the 10-Minute Play Festival is scheduled to commence on Sept. 28, with one play being performed each night until Oct. 4.
In the meantime, Powell has also considered some more imaginative approaches to theater.
“I’m looking at some virtual reality options, and also some composited productions where it looks like all the actors are on stage, but they’re really not,” he says. “It’ll be like a green screen show. I’m not saying all these ideas would work or be aesthetically successful. But it’s a chance to re-examine everything from the ground up. And sometimes something wonderful happens in those circumstances. You may get something beautiful and life-changing.”
For more information on the Little Theatre of Winston-Salem and their current performances, visit them online at ltofws.org.