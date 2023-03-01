Amanda Gales tore her rotator cuff on the job eight years ago. Unable to work, with no insurance, she couldn’t afford her medications for blood-pressure and cholesterol.

So, like many before her, she turned to Crisis Control Ministry for help.

“I was in a dark point in my life, and I didn’t know how I was going to get my medicine,” she says. “I didn’t know how I was going to make it, but the lord put somebody in my path to help with my stuff.”

Crisis Control is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The organization, which started in 1973, was originally backed by six downtown churches, as well as Wake Forest Baptist Church and the Baptist Ministers Conference and Association.

It opened at the corner of 10th Street and Patterson Avenue and from the beginning it was clear the center filled a need. By the midpoint of the first day, it had already processed 15 cases, dealing with about 50 people, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

What started then on a three-month trial basis has become an institution. The nonprofit, with locations in Winston-Salem and Kernersville, has served hundreds of thousands through food assistance, prescription medications and emergency help with rent, mortgage and utilities.

In 2022 alone, Crisis Control provided $2.8 million in direct services to more than 16,000 people, and provided food outreach through community partnerships such as Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, the La Deara Crest Community and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department.

“Honestly, while it’s nice to highlight achievements, at the end of the day, the most important measure of how we are doing is felt by the people who come here for assistance,” Executive Director Margaret Elliott says.

Gales is one of those people. After her visit to the center eight years ago, Crisis Control provided her medications until she qualified for disability.

About 20 years earlier, the organization helped Gales – then a young, divorced mother of two – pay for a security deposit and rent.

When she was a pharmacy patient, Gales took advantage of free Crisis Control classes, including lessons on budgeting and nutrition.

“They got me back to where I’m at now, where I feel like I’m worthy, and there’s people out there that really care,” Gales says.

In-person classes halted during the pandemic. The organization now refers people to other agencies, to avoid duplicating services, a spokeswoman says.

ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION What: Crisis Control Ministry 50th Anniversary Celebration and Worship Service When: 7 p.m. April 3 Where: First Baptist Church on Fifth, 501 W. Fifth St. Speaker: Bishop Michael Curry, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church, and former Board chairman Reservations: crisiscontrol.org/50years

Today, Gales helps others get a feel for what it’s like to choose between paying for medicine and other necessities. She portrays a public school teacher in the interactive Poverty Simulation offered by Crisis Control for groups of 40 or more. The organization offers the interactive Living on the Edge for smaller groups and Bridges Out of Poverty advocacy training.

Gales says participants are often surprised how easy it is to fall into a financial crisis.

“I was just up against a wall, when (God) put somebody in my path every month to help pay my rent, help get my medicine,” Gales says. “I didn’t have to worry about nothing.”