Crossnore Communities for Children's farm and gardens teach, feed and inspire

Gardens that teach and inspire children, and those who tend them, are a central theme at Crossnore Communities for Children.

On this bucolic piece of land, a 100-acre farm seems worlds away from the city (but is only minutes from shopping and amenities).

Miracle Grounds Farm & Food Forest gives purpose to the children at Crossnore and the volunteers who help plant, care for and harvest vegetables in each season.

BY THE NUMBERS During 2021 at Miracle Grounds Farm: Pounds of produce given to cottages: 722.2 Total volunteers: 309 Kids’ sessions in the garden: 13 Workshops held: 9

Courtney Branch, Miracle Grounds Farm coordinator, has plenty to say about the little sanctuary as she guides you through an easy tour of the Food Forest and surrounding herb, flower and vegetable gardens.

The farm and gardens are part of Crossnore’s 212-acre property on Reynolda Road. The child-welfare organization provides both on-campus and community homes for children in foster care, as well as outpatient and school-based therapy services.

The one-acre Food Forest takes advantage of every inch of soil. The little “forest” is filled with fruit trees – some bearing and some to come – figs (ripe in August and delicious), plums, apple, cherry, pears, persimmon and more. It teaches kids about the benefits of eating fresh local foods produced organically. Muscadine vines will produce grapes in 2025.

Senses are stimulated in the Food Forest, where the learning garden calls out “touch and taste” (fruit), and smell the scents of herbs like mint and basil, which grow alongside pollinator plants like lavender, daisies, Echinacea and others.

WANT TO HELP? Volunteers are needed. To learn more or to volunteer at Miracle Grounds Farm & Food Forest, click here.

Crossnore is also home to the Food Bank garden, harvested twice a week with the produce going to the Second Harvest Food Bank to help those in need. Miracle Grounds Farm & Food Forest hosts a small farmers’ market on Tuesday mornings to sell seasonal produce to the community. At the time of my visit, tomatoes mingled with butternut squash, okra, basil, sage, Swiss chard, kale and more.

Branch’s work at the farm includes classes that inspire and educate Crossnore residents who have raised bed gardens at the cottages.

Recent classes have included pizza making with peppers and squashes and other vegetables that the kids harvested and making birdhouses out of gourds grown in the gardens. Arts in the Garden classes teach students how to use natural plant dyes and leaf pressing at the farm to create lasting works of art.

Workshops led by agricultural extension agents throughout the year are open to the public. These have included rainwater catching, composting, propagation and native snakes and bugs. Miracle Grounds Farm also holds an annual spring plant sale featuring herbs, flowers, strawberry plants and produce.

Horticulture therapy classes are held periodically at the farm for Crossnore’s therapists. In turn, these therapists use what they learn with their clients at the farm and food forest.

“Being in nature is healing, and harvesting what you grow takes on a spiritual element,” says Holly Kessler, senior director of community relations. “It is a calming place for many.”