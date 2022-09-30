Data scientist and chess fan makes his move to West Salem

David Lengacher wanted to make a move, a good move, a winning move.

Living in Raleigh at the time, Lengacher – a data scientist and chess enthusiast who led a team in supply chain consulting – accepted a similar position here in Winston-Salem leading a data science team in marketing.

In Raleigh, Lengacher enjoyed a pedestrian lifestyle in the historic Oakwood neighborhood at the edge of the city’s downtown. He loved being able to walk to everything.

It was that “walkabilty” he hoped to duplicate when he made his move to Winston-Salem. So he asked his Realtor, Amanda Heath, to find him something within a mile of his favorite downtown restaurant, 6th & Vine.

While West End seemed the logical place to begin her search, everything Heath found was, not surprisingly, a little much for a single man.

“In David’s case, the stars aligned on the day we were looking for homes in the West Salem area,” Heath recalls. “There was a new construction site next door to a house we toured that was exactly what David was looking for.”

Hidden behind a modest Gingerbread on Mulberry Street and sitting high above Broad Street, the newly zoned lot promised a high degree of privacy that appealed to Lengacher. Heath introduced her client to developer Brice Shearburn, who in turn introduced Lengacher to a young architect he worked with – Salvador Patina of Chavo Design.

“Brice thought he’d be a good fit for my design goals,” Lengacher says.

With a degree in architecture from Arizona State University’s Design School and the creative force behind Chavo Design in Winston-Salem, Patina – the son of an architect who spent his childhood playing at construction sites – was the perfect choice, given his collaborative approach to design.

The architect discovered that his new client was no stranger to the building industry either. Lengacher grew up in Indiana working with his father and uncle – Lengacher Brothers Builders – whose work force had always been bolstered by a large Amish population. Their devotion to simplicity and fine craftsmanship was never lost on the data scientist.

“My father would pick up the Amish men who didn’t drive and take them to our job sites,” Lengacher says. He remembers eating with them in their large halls, the children sliding around in their socks for fun because they didn’t have many, if any, toys.

“This room kind of reminds me of those times,” he says standing in the wide-open space that dominates his home’s second floor. Like the Amish dining hall he remembers from his youth, Lengacher’s “hall” includes a galley kitchen, a dining area and a living area that flow one into the other – plenty of space to kick off your shoes and slide around in your socks.

One of Lengacher’s favorite end-of-day spots to kick off his shoes had been his open-air porch, which overlooks a modest green space. When the sights and sounds of the city proved too much for him – “I’m really sensitive to noise” – he enclosed the space and installed sound-proofing panels.

The Broad Street corridor just south of the interstate has seen its share of activity in recent years. From the well-established Winston-Salem Public House, Say So Coffee and the adjacent West Salem Art Hotel – all a short walk up the hill from Lengacher’s house and offering live music and a myriad of special events – to the newly opened Lesser Known Brewery at the bottom of the hill which promises to offer up their own brand of well-crafted entertainment. Rounding out this pedestrian lifestyle is the footbridge that spans I-40 and connects Lengacher’s neighborhood to Truist Ballpark.

Back home, a chess board in mid-game sits on Lengacher’s dining table. It’s a replica of the set Bobby Fischer and Boris Spassky played with during their famous World Chess Championship match in 1972. He is admittedly fascinated with the history of the game.

“I play online often,” says Lengacher who also follows all the top tournaments broadcast on YouTube.

Whatever David Lengacher decides when he gets back to his game, whatever move he decides to make next, it’s bound to be a good one. What can you say? The man just does his homework.