Davidson's Kindred eatery offers big-city flavor

The New York Times hailed Kindred Restaurant in Davidson among the best in the country on their “Top 50 Restaurant List for 2021.”

This small, family-owned eatery in downtown Davidson brings travelers from across the state (and out-of-state, thanks to Davidson College) for a special dining experience.

Kindred is also a multiple James Beard award semifinalist.

You know you are in for a New York food experience when the wait staff is lined up to greet you upon arrival. It is the first nod to an exceptional dining experience, and the royal treatment doesn’t stop there.

The signature Japanese-style milk bread comes first to the table. The celebrated bread that is crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside has made Kindred famous and noted in Food & Wine, Bon Appetit and others.

Next, be adventuresome and order a mystery cocktail aka “barkeep’s choice.” This means the creative bartenders concoct a magical drink with a spirit of your choosing. On this occasion, a gin-based concoction appeared with a towering foam of egg white, strawberries and lemon for a bit of liquid heaven.

Dishes are primarily small-plate style but ultimately satisfying. The North Carolina Flounder Crudo with serrano pepper, grapefruit and al pastor (Spanish marinade), is colorful and delicious and asparagus with stracciatella, bueurre noisette, rhubarb and bottarga brings the feeling of springtime to the palate.

The crispy oysters are a perennial favorite and are served over dill yogurt, calabian chile oil, and prove that seafood, along with the Mahi Mahi (served on a bed of broccoli soubise and raab) can thrive away from the coast.

Also recommended is the squid ink conchiglie with Georgia red shrimp. The color of black ink is prevalent in the pasta that features shrimp with a crabmeat flavor.

End the meal with a dessert like the strawberry galette for a taste than is more savory than sweet, and topped with balsamic laced ice cream.

Every dish is a master creation, matched in quality with superb service.