Despite changes and rebrands, some folks can’t shake businesses' former monikers

As businesses – even highways – evolve, merge and rebrand, we don’t always roll with the changes.

Whatever the reason – nostalgia, habit, forgetfulness or fighting change – many of us seem to cling to those familiar monikers from our past.

We decided to think back on some of the major changes and rebrands in Winston. It seems the old names still often shape the city and its inhabitants.

Based on responses from local Facebook groups, Winston-Salem natives and transplants seem to agree that “out with the old, and in with the new” isn’t always the case.

North Carolina Baptist Hospital opened in 1923, a small 88-bed hospital.

Now known as Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, it has grown beyond expectations and is Forsyth County’s largest employer.

Most locals still call it Baptist Hospital.

For some, like Syndey Dalton, it’s because the new name is simply too long to say. “I still call Atrium Baptist because Baptist is just easier to say, and I’m lazy,” Dalton shares.

For Katy Roberts Carroll, the name change caused many recordkeeping problems.

“My family has spent more than our fair share of time at Brenner Children's Hospital. I categorized and classified everything under Baptist,” she says. “I never thought a name change could vex me so thoroughly. I had to redo mounds of paperwork and jump through hoops with insurance.”

Over the last few decades, downtown Winston-Salem has grown, changed and been revitalized. There are now new distinct areas of downtown.

Two major ones are the Arts District (Trade Street area) and Innovation Quarter (Fifth and Vine streets).

How often do people use these names for those downtown areas?

“I grew up here until college and moved back here after having kids. Downtown is just downtown,” Jennifer Rowell Thompson says.

“The beginning of the Art District was mostly outliers of creative people who wanted to create without the typical restraints of the business building,” Giuli Schacht, a founder of the Arts District, recalls.

“We worked together pulling our resources and ideas,” she says. “Now to me, the Art District lacks ‘spirit.’ It's pretty on the outside but feels disjointed and disconnected. ART connects us as human beings, yet when I go to the Art District, I look for human contact and most days walk away feeling lonely.”

Originally opened in 1958, Business 40 was the first section constructed as part of the East-West Expressway. In 1992, the Winston-Salem Bypass, I-40, was opened. This timing explains how Business 40 earned the nickname “Old 40” and I-40 the name “New 40.”

This confuses people who moved here from other areas.

“When we moved here from Ohio in 1996, people always referred to Old 40 and New 40,” Michelle Mash Minnich says. “It was very confusing until I realized Old equals Business.”

Business 40 underwent months of closures and roadwork from late 2018 through 2020, culminating in its dramatic transformation into Salem Parkway, with higher bridge clearances and two pedestrian crossings. A portion of the new highway, with its longer acceleration lanes, brought with it a speed limit increase from 45 to 55 mph.

“Having grown up here, I still use the terms ‘Old 40’ and ‘New 40’,” Blair Penny says. “Even though I applaud the Salem Parkway for getting done ahead of schedule and being 55 mph, it will always be ‘Old 40’ to me.”

In 2016, The Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem and SciWorks merged, and Kaleideum was born. The Children’s Museum became Kaleideum Downtown, and SciWorks became Kaleideum North.

Anyone who was a child in Winston-Salem 1974 and 2016 will likely forever know Kaleideum North as SciWorks. Even SciWorks was a rebrand, as the organization was originally known as The Nature Science Center when it was opened in 1964.

The SciWorks name seems hard to shake for many locals. Kendrah Kidd points out, “The brown sign on U.S.-52 South still says SciWorks, and so do I.”

Some kids even learn the wrong name.

“We still call it SciWorks. My son even knows it as that,” Heather Malone says. “Can't shake it.”

Forsyth Memorial Hospital opened in 1964. For decades, locals simply called it Forsyth Hospital.

When Novant Health took over the hospital in 1997, it kept part of the original name, becoming Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

“It will always be Forsyth Hospital to me. It still has it in the name and on the sign, so I'm excused for now!” Amanda Davis Uhl says.

“My son, his dad, and I were all born at Forsyth Hospital, and we still call it Forsyth,” Farrin Shea Long says.

Even emergency services use the old names.

“I work EMS. We and our patients call the two main hospitals Forsyth or Baptist,” Kelly Hazelwood Gravely says. “They are still listed as such in our patient-care reports as well.”

Those in their 30s or older here often refer to the “new section” or the “old section” of Hanes Mall.

This was the primary point of reference in telling people where to meet or park, and for many it remains that way.

For those born after 1990 or who moved here in the recent decades, these make no sense.

The rest of us remember a time when the mall only had one section. Built in 1975, the mall spanned from what was then JCPenny and Sears. There was no food court, and that entire section of the mall did not exist yet.

In 1990, a new section was added to the mall from then-JCPenny to Macy’s.

“How would I ever find you in the mall if I didn’t specify ‘old’ and ‘new’? Anchor stores keep changing!” Jennifer Mehaffey Wilson says.

Meanwhile, Jessica Sapp reflects back on the transition.

“I still call it the ‘old mall’ fully knowing the new mall is now more than 30 years old! I was in 10th grade when our Girl Scout troop went to the grand opening of the new section,” she says. “It was a really big deal, as at the time the addition made it the largest mall in NC.”