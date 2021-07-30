Dining out(doors): Patios Offer Al Fresco Appeal

This patio features a covered half, heated in the winter, and an open half, where all tables have umbrellas, but, under the shady tree canopy, there’s almost no need for them. There’s plenty of seating inside in the newly-renovated dining room, which features a fireplace.

On a recent summer afternoon, though, everyone wanted to soak up the patio’s beauty to enjoy a seasonal menu that runs the gamut from salads and sandwiches to heftier entrees, and an ample wine list.

“You can tell a difference in our guests’ anxiety level in just in the last two weeks. Everyone seems so much more relaxed,” says server Courtney Cornatzer. “When our customers are relaxed, we are, too. Everybody has a good time.”

Ryan’s Restaurant

719 Coliseum Drive

A restaurant that has been open since 1977 must be doing something right. At Ryan’s, part of that something is their patio in the treetops, where treehouse meets classic steak house.

High above Silas Creek, which runs scenically through the property, diners can enjoy some of the city’s premier steaks, chops and seafood on the way-above-ground deck surrounded by even taller trees. Singing birds and rippling current can be heard over the smooth jazz soundtrack.