Dining out(doors): Patios Offer Al Fresco Appeal

We came. We relaxed. We ate.
What could be better on a warm summer evening than a chance to get outside and eat, drink and socialize, particularly after a year like 2020?
Maybe it’s because we’re ecstatic to be together again. Maybe we’re just hungry and ready to dine out. Either way, city restaurant patios are booming.
“The patio is definitely busier than inside,” says Mel Johnson, a server at Old Fourth Street Filling Station. “People come out here and feel as though they can relax and enjoy the day. Even during the pandemic, people found us and wanted to be out here.”
Whether it’s the wood-fired pizza and ‘60s pop music at The Loop Pizza Grill in Thruway Center; fine dining in a backyard getaway at Bernardin’s on Fourth Street; classic American cuisine in a historic train station at Willow’s Bistro on Liberty Street; or a wide patio steps away from 35 televisions at Mossy’s Eats, Ales and Spirits in Clemmons, diners seem ready to eat out and hang out.
Here is a selection of opportunities for food in the fresh air.
Old Fourth Street Filling Station
871 W. Fourth St.
Behind a high brick wall on downtown Fourth Street lies a secret garden where twinkle lights, soaring oaks and beautiful flowers make diners forget that they’re just a mile or so from the heart of downtown. Lunch or dinner on the spacious, outdoor patio at this popular West End eatery feels like a garden party.
This patio features a covered half, heated in the winter, and an open half, where all tables have umbrellas, but, under the shady tree canopy, there’s almost no need for them. There’s plenty of seating inside in the newly-renovated dining room, which features a fireplace.
On a recent summer afternoon, though, everyone wanted to soak up the patio’s beauty to enjoy a seasonal menu that runs the gamut from salads and sandwiches to heftier entrees, and an ample wine list.
“You can tell a difference in our guests’ anxiety level in just in the last two weeks. Everyone seems so much more relaxed,” says server Courtney Cornatzer. “When our customers are relaxed, we are, too. Everybody has a good time.”
Ryan’s Restaurant
719 Coliseum Drive
A restaurant that has been open since 1977 must be doing something right. At Ryan’s, part of that something is their patio in the treetops, where treehouse meets classic steak house.
High above Silas Creek, which runs scenically through the property, diners can enjoy some of the city’s premier steaks, chops and seafood on the way-above-ground deck surrounded by even taller trees. Singing birds and rippling current can be heard over the smooth jazz soundtrack.
Every table outside can face the view, and many other wide windows inside bring the outdoors close for diners. Add some stonework in front and around the building to the creek and the trees, and diners could almost imagine they’re on a mountain vacation.
The restaurant is at full capacity now but had to improvise during the COVID restrictions by offering not just takeout, but steaks, oysters, lobsters and other menu items that patrons could cook at home. Now, those offerings and more are cooked in-house.
“Thanks to our loyal clientele, we made it through the pandemic,” says manager Wendy Carter. “We feel that we’re back to normal business.”
Midtown Café and Dessertery
151 S. Stratford Rd.
If you close your eyes while sitting on Midtown Café and Dessertery’s sunny, spacious patio, you might think you’re at the beach, with sounds of splashing water, breezes ruffling umbrellas and friendly chat from voices of all ages.
Open your eyes, and you’ll see a 5-foot-tall fountain with two dolphins and a mermaid leaping out of the water.
Midtown offers salads, entrees and breakfast served all day, featuring such dessert-like delicacies as peach pancakes. Walk inside to see an entire case of delicious desserts.
This urban oasis, located in Stratford Village between Stratford Road and I-40, got its start in 1987 as a dessert shop in Thruway Shopping Center.
After just five years, the shop’s success led the owners to scout a new location and branch out to serving what they call “classic American cuisine” and comfort food for breakfast, lunch, dinner and, of course, dessert, offered through both online ordering and in-house.
Camel City Barbecue Factory
701 Liberty St.
Two outdoor patios – one upstairs, one down – are bustling with activity and fun in this eatery-meets-playground-meets arcade, where skee ball, pool and retro favorites like Galaga entertain patrons inside while a round or two of corn hole awaits outside before, during and after a meal of delicious ‘cue, sausages and chicken, all cooked on-site.
The restaurant and patio are on two levels: upstairs is the “barcade,” tables and a partially-covered outdoor patio with corn hole sets. Downstairs, there’s takeout from the same menu and another open-air patio with another corn hole set or two. “Kids” over 21 can also enjoy the full bar and extensive beer offerings.
The restaurant breathed new life into old factory building, and although it’s entirely modern, the wood floors contribute to a historic feel. Patio patrons can get a distinctly urban-cool vibe at the sight of other similarly rejuvenated buildings around them (and some waiting for their chance).
With Wise Man Brewing and The Ramkat music venue in sight and within walking distance, patrons can make it an evening.
Cibo’s Trattoria
529 N. Trade Street
A “trattoria” is an Italian eatery that fits somewhere between an upscale “ristorante” and a simpler “osteria” for formality. Passing through a weathered brick arch from Trade Street into Cibo’s covered courtyard gives diners the feel of being on a narrow side-street in the Old Country, with lights strung overhead and planters of greenery in the arched windows.
There’s even a splashing fountain in the center, which diners may be tempted to throw three coins into.
This comparatively new slice of Italy – the restaurant celebrated its one-year anniversary in July – is right at home in the Arts District of Trade Street in the former Trade Street Diner, which closed last summer. The delicious Italian specialties, made from fresh ingredients, come with a few modern touches, plus ample dessert and wine choices, draft beer and craft cocktails.
The courtyard is slightly newer than the restaurant and seems to have been a wise choice.
“The courtyard is always popular,” a server said recently. “Our patrons really seem to enjoy it.”
Sweet Potatoes (well shut my mouth!)
607 N. Trade Street
The delicious food here is known throughout the South – and beyond. There’s fried green tomatoes, shrimp and grits, an entire section of the menu devoted to fried chicken and of course, the legendary orange spuds themselves, sliced into fries, julienned atop a salad or baked into hamburger buns.
Eating on the covered patio is like eating on Mom or Grandma’s side porch in the summertime – it’s just a short trip to the kitchen, and the food keeps on coming. An equally delicious dessert menu and a full bar guarantee that it’s a good place to sit awhile.
“Well shut my mouth!” is an official part of the restaurant’s name, and according to co-owner Vivián Joiner, it not only acknowledges the picture a friend painted of her and co-owner and chef Stephanie Tyson, but also the restaurant’s Southern roots.
“We moved to our current location in 2017 to grow and add outdoor dining space that is heated in winter,” Joiner says. “We’re doing well.”
Keep your mask handy when you arrive and leave.
“Most of our patrons feel comfortable and appreciate that our precautions are still in place,” Joiner says.