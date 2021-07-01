Dom’s Has A New Name, New Location and a Plant-Based Menu

They were each deliciously flavorful and well-balanced. I would order each one again.

For entrées, we all dug into baked Penne Arrabiatta, with chilies, tomatoes and cashew ricotta; Chick’n Parm, more delicious than most animal-involved versions I’ve had lately; and the Penne Carbonara, my personal No. 1 one for the night, with plant-based sausage, peppers, peas and green onions.

The portions were ample, and flavors were true. My meat-eating friends did not miss the meat. I don’t feel that I can stress this enough: You don’t have to be vegetarian to enjoy this delicious food.

Plant-based meat substitutes have been available for many years. MorningStar Farms breakfast “sausages” were popular in my home in the ‘80s, and I have served fried tofu atop salads for decades as a restaurant cook from coast to coast.

In light of current concerns about the climate crisis, supporting sustainable food production and a plant-based diet is easier than ever because chefs and magazines are creating delicious dishes.

When I followed up with Ricciardi a few days after my meal, he said that he was truly excited for his dining room to be at full capacity and looked forward to transitioning his menu with new and exciting dishes that don’t have to work well in a to-go box.