If you’re looking for an activity that appeals to a variety of ages and groups, axe-throwing might just hit the bullseye.

The axe has gone from the weapon of ancient man and a tool used by many cultures to a source of great entertainment!

Axe-throwing facilities are growing in popularity in the United States and around the globe, and we have two great nearby options, one in downtown Winston-Salem, the other in Clemmons.

WANT TO GO? BATL Axe Throwing Winston-Salem: 109 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem. Starts at $30 per person for one or two hours depending on group size. batlgrounds.com/axe-throwing-winston-salem/ Tap That Axe Throwing: 6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct., Suite #12, Clemmons. Starts at $27 per person for 75 minutes. tapthataxethrowing.com

Axe throwing is one of those rare activities that provides entertainment for a family, teenagers, and adults of all ages.

“It’s funny: Axe throwing doesn't really have a demographic. We have a good mix of people that come through our doors,” Mike Citro, owner of Tap that Axe Throwing in Clemmons, says. “Our venue is very family oriented so we welcome all ages 12 and older to throw. We do have a good amount of teenage birthday parties. We also have a lot of companies coming in for team building.”

Joshua Olds, general manager of BATL Axe Throwing Winston-Salem, echoes Citro’s sentiments.

“We cater to a fun-loving and diverse crowd! You'll find couples spicing up their date nights, friends seeking a unique bonding experience, bachelor/bachelorette parties looking for an unforgettable celebration, birthday parties that stand out, and local businesses aiming to boost teamwork through our exhilarating team-building events, Olds says.

“Axe throwing not only provides an amazing stress-relief outlet but also offers a range of other benefits,” Olds says. “Participants can also expect to see improvements in coordination, strength, endurance and agility as they engage in this light but exciting workout. It's a fantastic way to let loose and have a blast as a team or a group of friends!”

One of Citro’s customers demonstrates those benefits.

“I actually had one customer tell me he was recovering from brain surgery and that axe throwing was a form of therapy to help get his hand-eye coordination and focus back on track.”

Each facility has trained staff to help you throughout your experience. This means everyone enjoys the activity safely but maintains all the fun!

“We provide each group with a designated axe coach that stays with the group the entire time to help maintain safety, help with throwing style and conduct games. This way the customer only has to focus on having fun,” Citro says.

“Our highly skilled and knowledgeable staff transform what may initially seem like an intimidating activity into an adrenaline-pumping, memorable adventure that keeps people coming back for more,” Olds says.

People enjoy the sheer act of axe throwing, they say.

“I think people enjoy the primal feeling of throwing a sharp blade at a wall of wood. It brings out their inner Viking or lumberjack,” Citro says.

“Our guests love the thrilling and immersive experience at BATL Axe Throwing,” Olds says..

Whether you are looking for a unique date night or girls’ night out or something the entire family will love with no one claiming to be bored, axe throwing is a great choice for ultimate fun!