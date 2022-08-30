Emmy nominees and fall TV shows have Twin City ties

Winston-Salem and the UNC School of the Arts here are well-represented in this month's Emmy Awards, and there are prospects for even more in the future with a new fall TV season beginning.

Awards in the entertainment category of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced Sept. 12, and broadcast on both the NBC network and the Peacock streaming service. The Creative Arts portion will be announced Sept. 3-4.

Jerrod Carmichael, a Winston-Salem native, has two Emmy nominations for different projects: his guest host role on an episode of "Saturday Night Live" last season, and writing for the HBO special "Rothaniel."

UNCSA has plenty of nominees in both the entertainment and Creative Arts portions.

Margaret Qualley is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series for Netflix's "Maid."

Jake Lacy is nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series for "White Lotus," an HBO drama.

Tiffany Little Canfield is nominated for outstanding casting for Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building."

Will Files is nominated in two categories for his sound work on Netflix's "Stranger Things."

Michael Brake is also up for a sound editing nomination for HBO's "Barry."

Akira Fukasawa is nominated for outstanding sound mixing for Netflix's "Ozark."

Jane Rizzo is nominated for single-camera picture editing for HBO's "Succession."

Nathanial Park is nominated for outstanding main title design for AppleTV+'s "Pachinko."

NEW SEASON

Looking ahead, there are Winston-Salem and UNCSA ties to new and returning shows in the 2022-23 TV season.

Melissa McBride, a Reynolds High graduate, stars in "The Walking Dead," which will start its final run of episodes on Oct. 2. She was supposed to star in a spinoff series but opted out of it when production moved to Europe.

Among current and upcoming roles featuring UNCSA alumni:

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" recently started its first season on the Disney+ streaming service. Steve Coulter has a supporting role as the head of a law firm that recruits a super-powered lawyer to handle cases involving superheroes and supervillains.

Billy Magnussen will costar in a reboot of "Spy Kids" for Netflix.

"See," which just started its third and final season on AppleTV+, has a cast including Trieste Kelly Dunn.

"Law & Order: Organized Crime" returns Sept. 22 on NBC. The cast includes Ainsley Seiger.

"CSI: Vegas" will start its second season Sept. 29 on CBS. The cast includes Matt Lauria.

Diedrich Bader provides voices for animated shows "Harley Quinn," where he provides the voice of Batman/Bruce Wayne, and "Transformers: Earthspark."

Chris Parnell provides the voice of Jerry on the Adult Swim cartoon "Rick & Morty," which starts its sixth season on Sept. 4.

A third season is in the works for HBO's "The Righteous Gemstones," with a cast and crew including Danny McBride, David Gordon Green, Jody Hill and more.

A fourth season was recently ordered for "For All Mankind," an AppleTV+ series costarring Krys Marshall.

Jake Lacy will also star in "A Friend of the Family," for the Peacock streaming service.

Brett Gelman will star in and executive produce "Entitled" for Showtime. Gelman and another alum, David Johnson III, will also appear in "Lady in the Lake" on AppleTV+.

"Euphoria," an HBO series with Hunter Schafer, will return in 2023.

will return in 2023. "Tokyo Vice," an HBO Max series with J.T. Rogers, will also return in 2023.