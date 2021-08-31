Estamos Unidos Helps Families Figure Out ‘How To Live Here’

One of those needs is finding the commonality within diverse Hispanic cultures.

“There are 22 countries that speak Spanish, but the way the language is put together, and the traditions, are very different from country to country. Many of our ministry members come from Mexico, but also Equador, Dominican, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Guatemala, El Salvador.”

She likes to say that “if you want to get little bit of all those countries, you can come to the U.S. — you can find everybody here.”

For some ministry participants, Spanish is their second language.

“They’re learning it in the U.S. I’m trying to teach them a little Spanish so we can communicate better,” she says.

Education is important, not just for immigrant children but for their parents, too, Cieza says.

“I try to get people to see that the way to get ahead in this country is education — not just for our kids, but for us, the first-generation immigrants,” she says. “The way things work here is very different from many Latin countries, and you have to be educated to do well.