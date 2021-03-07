Expanding employment for women.

Not only did Aveyard get the job, she made the role even bigger.

For three seasons, she handled everything from choreographing routines for the team mascots and on-field entertainment crew to designing scoreboard graphics and producing live game feeds for television. In 2018, she received the Women in Baseball Leadership Event Scholarship through Minor League Baseball.

Now, as director of ballpark experience and branding, Aveyard is also in charge of the all the team’s merchandising for the ballpark store and online team shop.

“It’s been a year of, ‘Holy crap I don’t know what doing,’” she says. “But I think that’s the best way to learn and figure out what works best for your business.”

Aveyard has taken her own mentee, Rosanna Stewart, under wing. So what’s her advice for Stewart and other women moving up the ladder in pro sports? Learn to say no to new tasks and responsibilities once in a while.

“As women and young professionals, we can be afraid to say no because we think it makes us look lesser or weak,” Aveyard says. “But in order to be successful with what’s in front of you, you have to be able to focus and delegate some of your responsibilities. If I didn’t delegate, there’s no way I’d be able to grow within the organization.”