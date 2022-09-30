Fall for local color - enjoy glorious views close to home

With its many trees and natural spaces, Winston-Salem offers a front-row seat to autumn’s vibrant colors.

If you love the season’s changing leaves, our city offers great spots to catch the show.

We’ve rounded up some of the best destinations in or near Winston-Salem to go enjoy the colors, on foot or by car.

The Quarry

Not only is this a prime photographic destination for the Winston-Salem skyline, but the variety of trees offers many reds, yellows and oranges during fall. Whether you catch the view from the overlook bridge or by walking the trail, you are sure to enjoy abundance of colors.

Miller Park

This park is conveniently located in Winston-Salem, not far from Salem Parkway. An assortment of trees fills the trails creating an outstanding autumn show.

Salem Lake

There is no better fall view than one that reflects on tranquil water. You can catch that very scene when you walk the trail around Salem Lake. It also makes for a relaxing ambiance if you choose to fish during the fall.

Reynolda Gardens & Grounds

The many walking trails on the grounds at Reynolda provide a spectacular place to catch the many colorful leaves. Reynolda Gardens is always stunning this time of year. Be sure to walk down to view the waterfall with the robust colors around it.

Bethabara Park

Located on the north side of Winston-Salem, Bethabara Park’s 183 acres provide ample opportunities for viewing the changing colors. Enjoy history and scenery when you walk around this park’s trails. Don’t forget to check out the views at the wetlands area.

Reynolda Road

One of the best things about fall is taking scenic drives along tree-lined roads. The weather is nice, and the views are breathtaking. Most of Reynolda Road provides tree-lined drives and bursts of colors in the fall.

Phillips Bridge Road

Another great but lesser-known road for a mix of trees with tons of color is Phillips Bridge Road. This road connecting Country Club Road to Styers Ferry Road might not be a long road, but it’s full of color when the leaves change.

Just outside Winston-Salem

When the wanderlust spirit hits you, there are many beautiful destinations within an easy driving distance of Winston-Salem. These spots provide some stunning fall views.

• Tanglewood Park

• Divine Llama Vineyards

• Pilot Mountain State Park

• Hanging Rock State Park

• Belews Lake

• Raylen Vineyards and Winery

• Blue Ridge Parkway

Now get out there and enjoy the gorgeous crimsons, burnt oranges and brilliant yellows this fall!